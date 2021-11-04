Emirates to launch daily flights to Tel Aviv

Emirates Airline will launch daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on Monday, December 6.

With passengers benefitting from visa-free travel between the two destinations, the airline will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route. Flight EK931 will depart from Dubai at 2.50pm, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 4.25pm, local time. The return flight, EK 932, will leave Tel Aviv at 6.25pm, arriving in Dubai at 11.25pm.

"Emirates is excited to announce Tel Aviv, one of the region's key gateways, as its newest destination,” says Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer at Emirates. “With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travellers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai. We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travellers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates' network.

"We would like to thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their support, and we await the opportunity to serve Israel and open up more prospects for both countries to continue to build a strong relationship while growing business and expanding tourism in the near future.”

Emirates has now fully restored its Middle East network and currently flies to 12 cities across the region.

Tel Aviv is Israel's largest and most populous city, and attracted more than 4.5 million visitors in 2019, according to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism. The city is known for its beaches, culinary scene, cultural sights, and the world's largest collection of 4,000 white Bauhaus-style buildings, which have become a Unesco World Heritage Site.