Flydubai suspends flights to Ukraine as it closes airspace to civilian flights

Flights from Dubai to Ukraine are suspended.

Flydubai has cancelled flights from Dubai to Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, and to the southern port city of Odesa owing to the continuing situation in the Eastern European country.

On Thursday Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights, citing a high risk to safety. The country has instituted martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation”, declaring the conflict in the country's eastern Donbas region had reached a point of dramatic escalation.

The Dubai airline has cancelled flights between the two destinations effective immediately, with no end date in sight for the suspension.

“Flydubai flights between Dubai and Ukraine have been temporarily suspended on 24 February. We will be in touch with the passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options,” a representative for flydubai told The National.

Emirates airline does not operate flights to Ukraine.

The National has also requested for comment from Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

Dubai's low-cost airline flydubai is the latest to join several other carriers in cancelling flights to Ukraine in recent days.

On Monday, Air France suspended flights as a “precautionary measure”.

German airline Lufthansa cancelled flights to Kiev and Odessa on Saturday, stating that the ban would be in place until the end of February.

Ukraine airspace closed

The Ukraine State Air Traffic Services Enterprise announced the country's airspace was closed to civilian flights from 0045 GMT on Thursday.

Europe's aviation regulator has also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities.

On Thursday, Russia also reportedly announced it is closing its airspace to civilian flights on the border with Ukraine and Belarus.

India repatriation flight turns mid-air

An Air India repatriation flight to Kiev turned around mid-air after the announcement.

Flight number Al1947 from New Delhi was to have been the second of three special repatriation flights for Indians in Ukraine. It had been in the air for two hours before airspace in Ukraine was closed, and turned around over Iran, according to flight tracking website flightradar24.com.