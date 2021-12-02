Festive mischief makers can now book a night in the 'Home Alone' house

Nothing says Christmas like reruns of Home Alone. But instead of living vicariously this holiday season, fans of the classic 1990s film can unleash their inner Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) and spend a night in the actual house where the Home Alone story began.

Airbnb is inviting “mischief makers” to book a stay in the Chicago property while the McCallisters are away on their annual holiday.

Four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the film, hopefully without the interruption of pesky intruders. Available for one night only, guests can stay at the property on December 12, for $25 each, plus taxes and fees.

Buzz McAllister, Kevin's not-so-friendly big brother, will be on hand to host visitors. “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season,” he writes in the property description. “Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

Expect a cosy festive atmosphere and perfectly trimmed tree. Airbnb

Guests can expect a cosy holiday scene, with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree, to get them in the festive mood. There’ll be booby traps galore, a meet and greet with a tarantula, and a raft of 1990s-inspired treats, including Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Guests can also enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, and will get a Lego Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.

“We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” says Buzz. “So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

The stay can be booked from December 7 at Airbnb.com/homealone. To mark this first stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will be making a donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.