Abu Dhabi named as the Middle East's leading wedding and sporting events destination

Abu Dhabi has been named as the Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination for 2021, as well as scooping a string of other tourism awards.

The UAE capital was awarded four top accolades at the 28th annual World Travel Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the tourism sector.

The emirate was also awarded the Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021, in recognition for playing host to a number of global business events. Abu Dhabi also scooped the Middle East’s Leading Marketing Campaign 2021, for the "It’s Always Summer in Abu Dhabi" drive.

The emirate was awarded the Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2021, for events including the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and the UFC Fight Island championship, among others.

Read more Abu Dhabi launches free shuttle bus to top attractions

The Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination 2021 award recognised the beautiful locations and hospitality of the city.

“Abu Dhabi is home to the most important international events and with its vast array of offerings, has focused on enriching the visitor’s experience even during the height of the pandemic," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Under the strong leadership and guidance of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the emirate continues to enhance its tourism offerings and consolidate its position on the global tourism map.”