Royal Caribbean announces world's longest cruise spanning nine months and seven continents

The longest and "most comprehensive" world cruise, lasting nine months, with stops in 65 countries and covering all seven continents, is set to sail soon. Bookings are now open for Royal Caribbean International's Ultimate World Cruise, which will begin its journey in Miami on December 10, 2023, and last through September 10, 2024.

The price range for the full excursion is between $66,000 to $112,000 per person, according to CNN Travel. Ticket prices are inclusive of business class airfare, transportation and accommodation at a five-star hotel before setting sail. Taxes and fees are not included.

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” Royal Caribbean International's president and chief executive Michael Bayley said. “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travellers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

The record-breaking journey will be on board the company's Serenade of the Seas, the 294-metre-long ship with 13 decks that can accommodate up to 2,476 guests. The ship's facilities include a mini-golf course, an arcade, rock-climbing wall, pool, theatre and spa.

Upon leaving Miami, the ship will travel around the Caribbean, before scheduled stop-offs in Central and South America, including trips to the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and Argentina's Iguazu Falls. A total of 150 destinations will be covered across the 274 days, including stops at Casablanca in Morocco, Qaqortoq in Greenland, and Shimizu in Japan, as well as stops to visit 11 wonders of the world, from Peru’s Machu Picchu to the Taj Mahal in India.

Travellers can book the full nine-month experience or join for specific legs. The journey has been split into four main categories: the Americas and Antarctica, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, and northern Europe.

Royal Caribbean resumed sailing in June with vaccinated adult guests, ending a year-long hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July, a luxury cruise starting at $73,499 per person, set to sail around 31 countries across four months, sold out within three hours of its announcement.

Called the Moments In Time world cruise, the journey by Regent Seven Seas Cruises promises to offer passengers the opportunity to “experience a lifetime of travel with one unforgettable adventure after another.” It is scheduled to depart from Miami in January 2024.