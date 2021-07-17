A cruise around the world for $73,499 per guest sells out in under three hours

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the self-titled specialists in luxury travel, has just announced a cruise that'll set sail around 31 countries in four months, scheduled to depart from Miami in January 2024.

All-inclusive, this trip is aimed at those with plenty of time – and cash – on their hands, with tickets starting at $73,499 per person, and rising to a whopping $199,999 per head for a master suite.

The cruise sold out in three hours.

The deluxe veranda suite on the Seven Seas Mariner

What can guests on the cruise expect?

Passengers will cross three oceans, and visit 31 countries, across four continents. There will be 66 ports of call, and 442 included shore excursions, taking in 61 Unesco World Heritage sites. Also included is 12 overnight stays onshore to help break up the 34,500 nautical mile trip.

Called the Moments In Time world cruise, it offers passengers the opportunity to “experience a lifetime of travel with one unforgettable adventure after another.”

Where will the cruise travel to?

Aboard the Seven Seas Mariner ship, the trip will depart from Miami, Florida, before heading to Colombia, and then through the Panama Canal to Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala. It will then loop back to San Francisco. After a short pause, presumably to replenish supplies, the ship will head to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Samoa, Fiji, New Zealand, and Australia before it heads north to Indonesia.

The ship circumnavigates the globe during its four-month itinerary

From there it will take in Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar and India, before crossing to Oman's capital Muscat. It will then navigate the coast and the Strait of Hormuz to reach Dubai and Abu Dhabi, before returning to Salalah in Oman.

It will then sail the Red Sea to Egypt and Jordan, before traversing the Suez Canal and taking in Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Turkey. Next, it will go on to Malta, Italy and France, and then to Spain, before heading out across the Atlantic Ocean from the Azores. Five days later, the ship will arrive in Bermuda, and from there, it's just a short hop back to Miami.

What are the rooms like on the ship?

Each deluxe room offers a bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and a separate dining area, as well as a private balcony. With floor-to-ceiling windows, guests are promised stunning views, while suites feature a sitting room, larger rooms and a dedicated attendant. Those opting for the Penthouse suites can also enjoy butler service.

The company has two staff for every three passengers, meaning the cruise ship is aimed at those who like to be waited on, and is seemingly so confident of its high level of service and comfort, it even sells the same beds it has in the rooms.

With the fallout of the pandemic taking a heavy toll on the cruise industry, there were fears that consumer confidence might never return. However, the speed at which this high-end trip sold out, shows those fears were – for now, at least – unfounded.

The living room of a 'master suite' that costs $199,999 per person for the trip

