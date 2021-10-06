Burj Al Arab's new guided tours: what to expect from the 90-minute experience

Tickets have gone on sale for Inside Burj Al Arab, a newly launched guided tour experience of one of Dubai’s most famous hotels.

Open to the public from October 15, the butler-guided tours are curated for up to 12 visitors at a time and will operate every 15 minutes from 9.30am to 8.30pm daily.

Tickets cost Dh399, with the option to add a series of signature experiences, including the hotel’s 24-carat Ultimate Gold Cappuccino or afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar in the hotel’s atrium.

Dubai's Burj Al Arab is one of the most famous hotels in the world. Photo: Unsplash

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Inside Burj Al Arab, especially with all eyes on Dubai as it stages the ’The World’s Greatest Show’ with Expo 2020,” says Ermanno Zanini, regional vice president and general manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. “It is the perfect opportunity to give residents and visitors the chance to experience the wonders of this world-famous landmark first-hand.

“Providing a stunning window into the world of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the tour will appeal to those intrigued by its story, not just of the building, but of its people, creativity, and ingenuity, as well as its Emirati hospitality, Arabian opulence and world-class service. We are proud to deliver this exceptional experience to the world.”

The 90-minute tours include a visit to the hotel atrium and Royal Suite, as well as a stop in the newly curated Experience Suite, where guests can partake in interactive digital experiences that trace the history of the hotel, back to the original architectural designs.

The tour ends with a visit to the new Uma lounge, where guests can enjoy views of the Arabian Gulf. Visitors can also top off their experience by reserving a table in one of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.