Qantas to auction pair of A380 superjumbo business class seats

Want to recreate the feeling of sitting 38,000 feet in the sky at home?

Travellers longing for the days before pandemic-related travel restrictions can now bid on their very own business class seats, with Australian airline Qantas auctioning off a pair of A380 lie-flat Skybeds.

The pre-loved seats are being sold as part of Qantas’s new Points Auction. Billed as an airline first, the initiative encourages frequent flyers to bid on exclusive items using their earned or purchased Qantas Points.

The A380 Skybeds fully recline and come with storage space, massage options and built-in entertainment screens.

When they were first introduced, the carbon fibre back shelled seats were the longest lie-flat beds in the sky. The seats stretch out to two metres when fully reclined.

A Qantas A380 business class Skybed. Courtesy Qantas

Bidding for the pair starts at 350,000 Qantas Points, but the auction is only open to Australian residents.

“Land yourself a priceless piece of Qantas memorabilia – two "preloved" A380 business class Skybeds. They’ll make you feel like you’re permanently in the sky," said Qantas.

But don't expect to settle down to watch all of the airline's non-stop entertainment once you've got the seats home.

“Full disclosure, the built-in screens don’t work outside of the plane,” said Qantas.

Running until Friday, the auction puts one item under the hammer each day. Other lots include a private charter flight to destinations across Australia, a luxury holiday for four to Queenstown in New Zealand, and a football coaching clinic with the Australian national football team coach Graham Arnold.

Bid on a 787 simulator flying experience

Qantas is also auctioning a simulator experience under the guidance of Captain Lisa Norman. Courtesy Qantas

Aviation fans may also want to bid on an experience in a Qantas 787 simulator. The 2.5-hour session will let guests fly the state-of-the-art simulator under the watch of two of the airline's most experienced captains, including Lisa Norman, who operated Qantas’s inaugural non-stop flight from Perth to London.

The new bidding campaign is designed to give travellers a way to use their Qantas Points while international travel to and from Australia is curtailed because of the global pandemic.

“This is a restless time for many Australians who can’t wait for both international and domestic borders to fully open so they can take off to some of their favourite destinations,” said Qantas Loyalty chief executive Olivia Wirth.

“While travel remains the number one thing frequent flyers want to use their Qantas Points on once borders open up, we know that many are keen to use some points on unique, big-ticket items."

Bidding is open to Australian residents over the age of 18 who are also Qantas frequent flyers. The highest bids must be placed by 9pm Australian time and members can only bid up to the number of points they have available in their account.