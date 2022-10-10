Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club hotel to open in December

A luxury hotel opening in Dubai Marina this year will finally replace what was once one of the city’s most popular boating, dining and drinking destinations.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club will open in December with 158 rooms overlooking one of the world’s largest man-made marinas.

The four-star hotel is bringing a sophisticated yet unpretentious Miami-inspired design, social dining options and co-working spaces to the site on the Marina Promenade, formerly home to the much-loved Dubai Marina Yacht Club.

That building opened in 2008 and quickly became one of the neighbourhood's most popular destinations with a private marina and health club, plus several Dubai social staples such as Aquara Restaurant, Yots Sports Lounge and the nautical 25°55° Cafe Bistro.

The low-rise Dubai Marina Yacht Club was demolished in 2017 to make way for Emaar's new development plans. Photo: Reem Mohammed / The National

Demolished in 2017 by Emaar as part of redevelopment plans for Dubai Marina, more than five years later, the new 230-metre skyscraper tower is finally gearing up to take its place.

Details on what exactly travellers can expect when staying at the family-friendly resort are still being released, but all rooms will have views over the city or the yacht-filled marina.

There’s also a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a state-of-the art gymnasium and a spa offering wellness treatments.

Concepts by Killa Design — the same company behind Dubai’s Museum of the Future, recently named the world’s most beautiful building — include a simplistic, sophisticated design that translates into vast open spaces filled with natural light. There's also forward-thinking technology such as innovative in-lobby arrival pods where guests can self-check-in.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club has a sophisticated, elegant design and endless views of Dubai Marina Harbour. Photo: Vida Hotels & Resorts

The hotel offers direct access to the Marina Promenade, with Dubai Marina Mall and JBR within walking distance. And if it’s anything like Vida’s other hotels, the new property will also be dog-friendly, meaning travellers should be able to bring their pets for an overnight stay.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is the fifth Vida hotel in the city, joining properties in Emirates Hills, Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor. The family-friendly hotel group also has a beachfront property in Umm Al Quwain.