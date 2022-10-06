Four Seasons to launch first luxury yachts in 2025

Four Seasons is taking its luxury hospitality to the seas with the launch of a new yacht division.

With the first vessel tipped to set sail in late 2025, Four Seasons Yachts promises to create a “new category of luxury lifestyle” and an “unparalleled guest experience at sea”.

The 207-metre-long, 14-deck vessel will offer nearly 50 per cent more living space per guest than what is currently available in the market, Four Seasons says, allowing guests ultimate privacy, flexibility and spaciousness in an all-suite "nautical residential setting". And, at a cost to build of $4.2 million per suite, no expense is being spared.

The vessel will feature 95 suites, with an extensive network of joining rooms to create “adaptable, villa-like residences”. Each suite will have floor-to-ceiling windows and access to expansive terrace decks.

Four Seasons is launching a luxury yacht division. Photo: Four Seasons

On average, suites will be 54 square metres and 60 per cent of the vessel’s accommodation options exceed 76 square metres. Its most premium offering, the Funnel Suite, spans four levels, offering more than 892 square metres of combined indoor and outdoor living space, including a private wading pool and private spa.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of dining options, from a cappuccino in the lobby to a dinner tasting at the sushi bar, or an evening drink on the terrace. Guests will also have access to a full-service spa, salon, and wellness programming.

The expansive pool deck offers a place to relax and unwind during the day, which by night will be transformed into an event space holding regular functions and outdoor cinema screenings.

The vessel is the first of a fleet from Four Seasons Yachts due over the next five years and is being designed in Trieste, Italy, by luxury shipbuilders Fincantieri.

“Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry-leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalise on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons,” says Christian Clerc, president of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“True vision rests in the ability to imagine the possibilities while always remaining loyal to one’s values. Our vision for this new venture does exactly that. Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best — delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests.”

Luigi Matarazzo, of Fincantieri, says: “This project is in a class of its own, combining the best of passenger ship construction and yacht design to create a new benchmark for ultra-luxury vessels.”