Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa to open in November

Jumeirah Group will open a new hotel in Bahrain in November.

Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa will be located on the island’s west coast and offer 196 rooms and suites, as well as the 11-bedroom Gulf Summer House, which sits directly on the beach.

The design of the property is inspired by the ripples, waves and flowing waters of the Arabian Gulf, with rich blue tones and mother of pearl accents referencing Bahrain’s reputation as “the island of pearls”.

“With the unveiling of our new property in Bahrain, Jumeirah Group is set to diversify the growing hospitality landscape in the Kingdom,” says Thomas Meier, interim chief executive and chief operating officer of Jumeirah Group.

“As the darling brand of Dubai, Jumeirah will bring its considerable expertise and success to our neighbouring Gulf state, creating exceptional moments that deliver our promise of 'stay different'.

The property will be home to a Talise Spa

“From its unique location on the pristine beachfront, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa will provide unparalleled Arabian hospitality with a focus on well-being, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the stunning surroundings and embrace a different pace of life. With a passion for destination dining, Jumeirah Group will also bring its renowned signature dining know-how to the hotel, giving guests and residents of Bahrain an unrivalled choice of culinary experiences.”

There will be eight signature restaurants, including family-style dining, a poolside eatery and specially crafted menus that draw on local ingredients, fragrances and spices. On the leisure front, Jumeirah’s award-winning Talise Spa will offer female-only facilities, couple’s treatment rooms, an indoor pool, a state-of-the-art gym and tennis courts.

Children will be catered to with a 36-seater cinema, a kids club with a pool, play area and nap room, a teens club and a family pool with a slide. Guests will also be able to take part in numerous cultural experiences, including abra canal tours and visits to sites such as the Unesco-listed Qal’at al-Bahrain Fort, which dates back almost 4,000 years and was once the capital of the Dilmun civilisation, and the royal houses of Muharraq Island.

The resort will offer an exclusive opening package that includes a 15 discount on regular rates, as well as resort credit.