Jumeirah Muscat Bay: Dubai hotel group opens first luxury resort in Oman

Oman’s newest hotel is now open for business as Jumeirah Muscat Bay is welcoming guests through its doors.

The first property in Oman for Jumeirah Group, the hospitality company behind the world-famous Burj Al Arab in Dubai, sits between the Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman, nestled in the Bandar Jissah cove.

It is part of Muscat Bay, a resort village located around 15 minutes from the capital and home to a host of shops, restaurants, pools, parks and landscaped gardens.

Inspired by its setting, the five-star hotel offers guests a host of outdoor adventures including hiking and biking trails, plus underwater activities.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay has 206 rooms and suites, all of which come with guaranteed ocean views. The family-friendly resort gives guests the option of booking interconnecting rooms, or two and four-bedroom summerhouses that are ideal for larger groups.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay offers luxury rooms, suites and villas, all with ocean views. Photo: Jumeirah Group

The ultimate retreat awaits at the Sanctuary Villa, where there’s a sprawling private pool, a dedicated butler service and access to a pristine shoreline from which you can soak in the sounds of the ocean.

Designed in a modern Arabesque style coupled with traditional Omani artisanship, the hotel also brings five new restaurants to Muscat. These include oceanside all-day dining at Peridot, afternoon tea at Tarini Lounge and poolside bites at Zuka. As evening falls, Anzo Bar & Terrace is the place to go for Asian-style bites and amazing sunset views across the bay.

In September, the resort’s signature Italian restaurant Brezza will open its doors under the watch of Cristiano Goattin, an Italian-born chef with a background working in Michelin-starred restaurants.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay brings five new restaurants to Oman. Photo: Jumeirah Group

“Oman is a popular destination for those looking to combine nature and wellness with cultural interest. At Jumeirah Muscat Bay, we have focused on taking cues from the natural landscape and its restorative energy and have brought this to life through design and architecture,” said Jose Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group.

The first Talise Spa in Oman has also opened at Jumeirah Muscat Bay. Spread across two levels, this peaceful sanctuary has a hammam, sauna, steam room and multiple treatment rooms where guests can enjoy a host of therapeutic treatments, which make use of local and sustainable products.

Travellers keen to explore the bay’s craggy surrounds can head off on hiking, biking and running trails. There’s also plenty of scope to get to grips with Oman’s cultural side, with old seaports, souks and the Royal Opera House Muscat located nearby.

Sunset strolls on a private shoreline await at Jumeirah Muscat Bay in Oman. Photo: Jumeirah Group

And, with one of the best marine landscapes in the region, the underwater world is open for exploring via the hotel’s on-site PADI-certified diving centre. There are also plenty of watersports on offer such as sailing and snorkeling.

Yoga, tennis courts and a fitness centre mean there’s something for everyone while youngsters will be entertained with a host of ever-changing activities at the children's club.

To celebrate the launch, Jumeirah Muscat Bay is offering 20 per cent of rooms plus $100 resort credit for stays of four nights or more booked before the end of September. One child can also stay free when accompanied by two adults.

Rates start from Dh1,480, jumeirah.com