Jumeirah to complete 'oceanic trilogy' with superyacht-inspired Marsa Al Arab resort

Building on the oceanic theme that has yielded two of Dubai’s best-known hotels, Jumeirah Group has unveiled plans to launch Marsa Al Arab, a superyacht-inspired beachfront resort.

Joining the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and sailboat-inspired Burj Al Arab, the new resort will be located on Dubai’s largest private beach. It will offer 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, set amid private landscaped gardens dotted with secluded cabanas and pavilions. All rooms will offer panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

The property will also feature integrated wellness and leisure facilities, including a large circular pool, a spacious family infinity pool, a private VIP adult pool and a fourth, panoramic pool situated within the spa and fitness facilities, which will cover more than 3,500 square metres over three floors and offer a range of bespoke services. A line-up of at least 10 restaurants and bars will include a series of signature concepts.

“This aspirational project defines the next era of luxury hospitality,” says Jose Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group. “Creating truly exceptional experiences in unmatched physical spaces that are designed for energy and redefine luxury, is a core part of our vision.

“Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be another iconic addition to the Dubai skyline, catering to the ever-evolving needs of our guests and complementing our signature properties while further establishing the Jumeirah brand across the globe.”

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab forms part of a wider development spearheaded by Dubai Holding. Spanning more than 160,000 square metres of reclaimed land, it includes a collection of ocean-facing six-bedroom marina villas and a new 83-berth superyacht marina and boardwalk.

The resort’s distinctive design is the brainchild of Dubai architect Shaun Killa. “For the design of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, we wanted something which surpassed expectations of what supreme luxury can mean for the affluent traveller,” Killa says.

“With the new hotel’s ergonomic superyacht design, I think we have achieved that goal. There has been particular attention paid to elevating the guest journey and seamlessly connecting them to the distinctly unique experiences available throughout the resort. Each part of the resort has been designed for the ultimate bespoke comfort and enjoyment of guests, with unparalleled exclusivity and privacy.”

French designer Tristan Auer, in association with Wilson Associates, has designed the interiors of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. The hotel’s 390 rooms, suites and penthouses all have four-metre-high ceiling heights, with many rooms featuring 11-metre-wide floor-to-ceiling balcony windows.

Unique to the resort are a collection of premium suites that follow the contours of the property, each with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, framing views of the Burj Al Arab and the resort’s new superyacht marina.