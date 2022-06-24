The five-star Palace Beach Resort Fujairah will open on July 1

Address Hotels & Resorts will open its second property in Fujairah on July 1.

Dubbed "a palatial beachfront oasis", Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is now open for bookings.

Set on a stretch of private beach, the new 167-room resort is located on Fujairah's Corniche Road and features deluxe rooms with views of the swimming pool, city or sea, executive suites measuring 67 square metres and the 109-square-metre two-bedroom royal ocean suite, which offers sea views, as well as a traditional Arabesque design aesthetic.

There are three dining venues, including the Al Bayt lobby lounge, Buhayra Lounge, which offers poolside snacks and drinks, and Ewaan, which serves Arabic and international dishes throughout the day. Additional facilities include a spa, fitness centre, cascading pool and kid’s club.

It was developed by Eagle Hills Properties, which is also responsible for the Address Residences Fujairah, a collection of ten villas and four residential buildings featuring serviced apartments.

It is the second Address-branded hotel in the region; the 196-room Address Beach Resort Fujairah is located 45 minutes north, a stone's throw away from Al Aqah beach.

To coincide with the opening of Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, the property is offering a summer escapes deal, which includes a 30 per cent discount on a deluxe room or suite.

The package must be booked before September 30 for stays until October 7.