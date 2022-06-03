Luxurious resort The Ritz-Carlton, Amman opens in Jordan

Jordan’s luxury hotel offerings are going from strength-to-strength with the launch of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman.

The five-star resort is now welcoming guests through its doors on the city's prestigious Fifth Circle; the 228-room property is 20 storeys high, meaning guests have unrivalled views across west Amman and beyond.

It's also home to Roberto's — the UAE's fine-dining Italian restaurant.

Roberto's at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman. Photo: Marriott

With some of the largest hotel rooms in Jordan, travellers also have the option of bedding-down in one of seven suite categories, all of which come with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kingdom of Jordan itself provided inspiration for the hotel's contemporary art deco design, which includes a series of vignettes reflecting the treasures of Petra, a colour palate encompassing the ocean, earth and desert, and Roman and Nabataean architectural features with a modern twist.

Rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman are some of the largest in the country. Photo: Marriott

Alongside Roberto's, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has several other dining options including Ambros, which serves seasonal produce, Iris for high tea experiences and Sarab Garden where regional cuisine is on the menu.

Read more From Um Qais to Aqaba: cycling 730 kilometres through Jordan

Soleil will open this summer for those looking for healthy dining with a focus on vegetarian dishes and a distinctive coffee roastery. And, later this year, American-style sports bar Legends will also open.

When it comes to unwinding, guests can check out the spa, which offers treatments with ESPA products, has indoor and outdoor temperature-controlled pools and is home to what Marriott says is the biggest hot tub in the capital.

Soleil will open in the summer at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman serving healthy, vegetarian cuisine. Photo: Marriott

Rooms start at Jordanian dinar 176 ($248) per night; marriot.com