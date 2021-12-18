Project Sama: explore Saudi Arabia's seas on a hotel superyacht by 2025

Aman Resorts, the hotel company behind such luxurious destinations as Amanpuri in Phuket, Thailand and Amangiri in Colorado, US, is taking to the seas.

In a joint partnership with Cruise Saudi, it has announced Project Sama, a 183-metre floating hotel superyacht.

Described as "the first of its kind", the project, the name of which means tranquillity in Sanskrit, promises to bring seagoing guests the same level of privacy, peace and discreet service Aman Resorts hotels are known for.

There will be 50 suites onboard with private balconies for each, allowing guests to unwind away from prying eyes.

The proposed Japanese garden on board the recently announced 'Project Sama' superyacht, by Aman and Cruise Saudi. Photo: Sinot

Onboard, guests will be able to enjoy an array of dining options from the casual club and lounge to a more formal all-day restaurant.

There will be one of Aman’s famous spas, with its own Japanese garden to promote a sense of calm and well-being, while elsewhere on the yacht there will be two helipads and a beach club where guests can directly access the sea at the stern of the ship.

“The announcement of Project Sama marks an exciting moment in Aman’s growth and evolution, as we not only continue to diversify our geographical portfolio on land, but also at sea, creating sanctuaries in unfrequented locations and continuing to reframe the concept of luxury hospitality," said Aman chairman and chief executive Vlad Doronin.

"Project Sama will provide transformative experiences within the revered Aman setting and service, which is unlike any other yacht experience, ultimately creating a whole new category in on the water discovery.”

A waterfront Aman hotel in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. Photo: Aman Resorts

The joint venture has been signed by Cruise Saudi’s managing director Fawaz Farooqui and Doronin, as part of an ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Farooqui said the new project would help to bring more international visitors to the kingdom. “The signing of this partnership adds a new layer to Cruise Saudi’s offering and is a testament to the unique tourism experience that is exploring Saudi [Arabia] by sea, as well as demonstrating Cruise Saudi’s commitment to growing and expanding the cruise industry in Saudi Arabia. We aspire to further collaboration with Aman that will bring additional ultra-luxury experiences at sea.

"We look forward to working with Aman in reaching our vision of Saudi [Arabia] becoming a premier global destination and immersing our guests in diverse nature, rich culture and heritage through an unforgettable journey that is truly unique to Saudi Arabia.”

The ship will be designed in conjunction with Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, one of the world’s most renowned yacht design firms, which will work closely with Aman to ensure the vessel echoes the company’s eastern heritage and design philosophy throughout.

Sinot has been tasked with ensuring the yacht has a harmonious balance between interior and exterior spaces.

The superyacht is scheduled for a 2025 launch, and the name of the vessel is yet to be announced.