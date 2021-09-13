Music-themed Rove Hotel opens at Dubai’s City Walk with rooms for Dh199 a night

A new music-themed hotel has opened at Dubai's City Walk, located beside the Coca-Cola Arena.

Rove City Walk is the latest affordable property from the Rove Hotels group and is now welcoming guests to check-in to one of its 566 rooms at Dubai's pedestrianised City Walk area.

Located in the heart of one of Dubai’s most popular urban locations, Rove City Walk is well placed for anyone heading to a show at the Middle East's first and largest fully air-conditioned, multipurpose indoor arena.

Reflecting its location, interiors at Rove City Walk are all musically inspired with vinyl collections, graffiti-style musical artwork, a variety of instruments and references to regional and international artists found throughout the property.

There will also be live musicians and DJs performing in the hotel's public spaces at various times throughout the day to welcome guests as they check-in.

Each of the rooms come with an interactive smart TV, minibars, free high-speed Wi-Fi, power rain showers and rollaway beds that are ideal for families or groups. Family rooms are also available, which are larger and interconnectable. Rooms come with views of the city or the sprawling Coca-Cola Arena.

Foosball and video games are also available, and there’s a modern co-working space at Rove City Walk, making it an option for anyone working remotely. Elsewhere, there's a 24-hour fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool with a sundeck that overlooks the Downtown Dubai skyline.

The hotel's all-day eatery, The Daily, serves a variety of food and beverage options, and all of City Walk’s popular bars and restaurants are within walking distance.

In the heart of Dubai, Rove City Walk is five minutes from Downtown Dubai and about 10 minutes from La Mer beachfront leisure destination. It's also easily accessible with access to Sheikh Zayed Road and within walking distance of the Dubai Metro.

To celebrate the opening of Rove City Walk, guests can book a special launch stay rate which includes an overnight stay at Rove City Walk with late checkout until 6pm, from Dh199.

Affordable and modern

The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Rove Hotels

The opening of Rove City Walk means that Rove Hotels now operate 3,000 hotel rooms across Dubai.

“The latest addition – Rove City Walk, brings Rove’s much-loved concept and accessible hospitality to one of Dubai’s most premium locations, and gives visitors an unbeatable jump-off point to start their Dubai adventure from,” said Paul Bridger, chief operating officer at Rove Hotels.

Next on the radar for the home-grown hotel brand is the opening of Rove Expo 2020, the only hotel on-site at the Expo 2020 Dubai which will welcome guests from Friday, October 1, the same day that the "world’s greatest show" opens to visitors.

With stays starting from Dh99, Rove will have nine locations across Dubai by the end of 2021 giving travellers more options when seeking affordable, modern places to stay in the emirate.

Rove City Walk, City Walk, Dubai; rovehotels.com

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid's Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

