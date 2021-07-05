DusitD2 Naseem: Oman's Jebel Akhdar is home to a new luxury resort

A new luxury hotel has opened in Oman’s Jebel Akhdar.

DusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akdhar is located at an altitude of 2,000 metres, within a new 8,000-square-metre Adventure Park on the Saiq Plateau in the mountain area, a two-hour drive from Muscat International Airport.

“Uniquely blending Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with local customs and traditions, our resort provides unparalleled access to wonder and adventure in a gorgeous location surrounded by breathtaking mountains and valleys,” says Gerhard Stutz, general manager of dusitD2 Naseem Resort.

“It is truly a distinctive proposition for travellers, and we look forward to leveraging our unique position and offerings to deliver amazing vacation experiences that help to put the area on the map as a must-visit destination to the benefit of our broader community.”

With a design that embraces and blends into its unique mountain location, the hotel offers 252 rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, a fitness centre and a large outdoor swimming pool.

A speciality restaurant, kids' club and Dusit’s signature Namm spa, which offers traditional Thai-inspired therapies and treatments, are set to open later in the year.

Dusit’s new group-wide wellness concept will also be rolled out in Oman, with a focus on enhancing well-being, physical vitality and mental health.

At Jebel Akhdar, this will include the opportunity for mountain running, yoga, Pilates, Thai boxing, guided meditation workshops, and other experiences and events that embrace nature, sustainability and adventure.

The property also plans to offer educational hiking, cycling and quad-biking tours that take in ancient forts, traditional markets and other local attractions, such as the historic town of Nizwa.

The Adventure Park is slated to open later in the year and will cater to adults and children with attractions such as a petting zoo, science centre and zipline rides that take in views of the surrounding valley.

“We are delighted to make our Oman debut with this vibrant resort which showcases the heritage, culture and visual splendour of the destination in truly distinctive fashion,” says Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive of Dusit International.

“From enriching wellness experiences and exciting dining journeys to adventurous excursions and a wide range of exhilarating activities, dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar has all the elements in place to provide a highly memorable vacation for visitors of all ages."