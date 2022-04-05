Dubai named best travel destination for family holidays

Dubai has been named the world’s number one destination for family holidays, in a new survey by travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip.

The site examined relevant travel data for key family holiday categories, including the quality of family hotels, attractions and beaches, general safety and the strength of ocean currents. After collating this information, InsureMyTrip ranked cities from most to least suitable as potential destinations for family getaways.

Of the 62 cities analysed, Dubai ranked first, with a rating of 7.42 out of 10. It was followed by Colombo, Turks & Caicos, Barbados and Corfu in Greece.

Dubai ranked particularly highly in five out of the seven categories, including area safety (10), quality of family attractions (10), weak ocean current (9.75) and sea temperature (7.7).

People enjoying the Sunday holiday with their family members at the Kite beach in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

“Dubai is fast becoming a family-friendly wonderland, offering access to a variety of theme parks,” said InsureMyTrip.

“It’s deemed one of the safest cities in the world and is becoming a more affordable destination for families, offering all-inclusive resorts with an array of activities.”

InsureMyTrip also highlighted the fact that Dubai has a number of beaches recognised by The Blue Flag Scheme, which contribute to its suitability as a family destination.

Dubai was recently named Best Global Destination in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, thanks to the city’s strategy of remaining open and accessible during the pandemic, while remaining safe.

“It is truly a proud moment for Dubai to be endorsed as the top global destination, reaffirming the decisive yet prudent measures taken by Dubai to safely navigate and accelerate out of this unprecedented global challenge,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, of the TripAdvisor award.

At the other end of InsureMyTrip’s ranking, Miami emerged as the least suitable destination for family holidays, achieving low scores for weak ocean current (0), the quality of family hotels (0.69), quality of family attractions (1.36), area safety (4.04) and low wave height (4.91). The crime rate in Miami was cited as being considerably higher than the US national average and the city is also particularly vulnerable to hurricanes.

Cancun in Mexico was rated as the second-least favourable destination for family holidays, followed by Gijon in Spain, Shirahma in Japan and Sydney in Australia.

“As Covid-19 restrictions begin to relax and more families decide to vacation again, it is especially important they feel safe. InsureMyTrip hopes the results of this study will help these families feel confident and secure in their decision to travel the world and make new and lasting memories,” said Sarah Webber, director of marketing at InsureMyTrip.

Top 10 destinations for family holidays

InsureMyTrip's list of the most family-friendly holiday destinations, with scores out of 10: