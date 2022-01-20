Dubai named most popular travel destination of 2022 by Tripadvisor

Dubai has been named the Most Popular Destination of 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards.

The emirate topped the list thanks to its blend of "modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment".

"Catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown from atop the Burj Khalifa and spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile and spice souqs," Tripadvisor says. "If you’re looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot-air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah."

In second place is London, followed by Cancun, Bali and Crete in the top five.

From the region, Istanbul comes in eighth, Hurghada in Egypt is number 10, Marrakesh was named 12th most popular and ahead of the Fifa World Cup later this year, Doha was named 22nd. From India, both New Delhi and Jaipur made the list.

The list names 25 locations in total in its list of most popular destinations.

Marrakesh in Morocco was named 12th on Tripadvisor's Most Popular Destinations of 2022. AP

As part of its Travellers' Choice Awards, Tripadvisor also spotlights global Trending Destinations, with Majorca, Cairo and Rhodes named as the top three, and Top Destinations for City Lovers, which Dubai also topped, followed by London and Rome.

The Top Destinations for Sun Seekers category was dominated by Cancun, Bali and Crete; while Rome, London and Paris were named Top Destinations for Food Lovers.

Also recognised are Top Destinations for Outdoor Enthusiasts, with Arenal Volcano National Park in Costa Rica, Jim Corbett National Park in India and the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania making the top three. The best skiing destinations were Zermatt, Switzerland, followed by two North American ski resorts –Jackson, Wyoming in the US and Banff in Alberta, Canada.

Tripadvisor's Most Popular Destinations of 2022: