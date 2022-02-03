10 of the best Google Earth views of Saudi Arabia

Cities, sand and some surprising scenes can be found from above

Ian Oxborrow
Feb 3, 2022

The deserts of the Middle East are an endless run of brownish-yellow sand, right?

They certainly are not if you take a look from space via Google Earth Views, a fabulous collection of thousands of images.

From the capital city Riyadh to the dunes of Al Ahsa, and the coastal areas where waters lap untouched islands, the variety of imagery in Saudi Arabia is quite breathtaking.

And there's plenty more where these came from.

For those who really like what they see, the images can be downloaded from Google and used as digital wallpapers.

Saudi Arabia
