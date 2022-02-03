10 of the best Google Earth views of Saudi Arabia

The deserts of the Middle East are an endless run of brownish-yellow sand, right?

They certainly are not if you take a look from space via Google Earth Views, a fabulous collection of thousands of images.

See more Striking views of Arab countries from space in 20 KhalifaSat images

From the capital city Riyadh to the dunes of Al Ahsa, and the coastal areas where waters lap untouched islands, the variety of imagery in Saudi Arabia is quite breathtaking.

And there's plenty more where these came from.

For those who really like what they see, the images can be downloaded from Google and used as digital wallpapers.

_______________________

Beautiful world: 50 of the best new images from Google Earth View