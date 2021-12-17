Ambitious masterplan for 5.7 million-square-metre Jeddah Central Project unveiled

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the masterplan for Jeddah Central Project, formerly known as New Jeddah Downtown. The 75 billion Saudi riyals ($19.9 billion) project will involve the development of 5.7 million square metres of land overlooking the Red Sea.

Financed by the Public Investment Fund and local and international investors, the project will be anchored by four key landmarks: an opera house, museum, sports stadium and oceanarium. It is hoped the project will play a pivotal role in helping the city develop the economic sectors of tourism, entertainment, culture and sports.

Facilities include a marina, opera house, museum and stadium. Photo: Jeddah Central Project

The development will also be home to 17,000 residential units and 2,700 hotel rooms, as well as a marina, beach resorts, restaurants, cafes and retail facilities.

The design offers a modern interpretation of the traditional Hijazi architecture and blocks of the historic city of Jeddah. It aims to utilise the latest technologies to become a “smart destination” for residents and visitors. Sustainability has also been a key consideration in the design, which involved more than 500 engineers and consultants.

The waterfront project is 9.5 kilometres long and is flanked by a promenade and 2.1km beach. Open spaces and public services account for 40 per cent of the project’s footprint, with the provision of plenty of walking areas.

The project will be completed in three phases, the first of which is due for completion by the end of 2027.