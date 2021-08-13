11 incredible treehouse escapes: places to rent and eco-retreats

If the word treehouse conjures images of a few rickety pieces of wood nailed together and balanced precariously a foot off the ground, then perhaps, it's time for an update.

It seems that some people have carried a longing for that most childlike of buildings through into adulthood, calling on architects and engineers to construct incredible spaces nestled within tree canopies.

Some encourage birds to build nests within the structure, and others are for admiring lions at a respectful distance. All, however, are places to daydream.

Treehouse Lodge, Peru

As the only all-inclusive treehouse within the Amazon, it has a choice of 12 cabins, all with a different feel. Nestled where the Yarapa River meets the Cumaceba River, the location offers a unique opportunity to see pink dolphins or even fish for piranhas.

Yarapa River, near Iquitos, Peru. Prices from $150 per person, per night.

Pedras Salgadas Spa & Nature Park, Portugal

While the spa has existed for more than a century, the treehouses are a modern addition. Made from sympathetic materials such as wood and slate, the modern-looking treehouse offers perfect peace and quiet.

Bornes de Aguiar, Portugal. Prices from $281 per room, per night.

The Hudnalls Hideout, Wales

A luxurious, secluded hideaway in the heart of Wye Valley in Wales, it overlooks an area of outstanding natural beauty. As a result, the treehouse has a curving balcony that wraps around the structure, to better enjoy the view.

The Hudnalls National Nature Reserve, Wales. A two-night minimum stay, $381 per room, per night.

Woodnest Treehouse, Norway