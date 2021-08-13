11 incredible treehouse escapes: places to rent and eco-retreats

If the word treehouse conjures images of a few rickety pieces of wood nailed together and balanced precariously a foot off the ground, then perhaps, it's time for an update.
It seems that some people have carried a longing for that most childlike of buildings through into adulthood, calling on architects and engineers to construct incredible spaces nestled within tree canopies.
Some encourage birds to build nests within the structure, and others are for admiring lions at a respectful distance. All, however, are places to daydream.
Treehouse Lodge, Peru
As the only all-inclusive treehouse within the Amazon, it has a choice of 12 cabins, all with a different feel. Nestled where the Yarapa River meets the Cumaceba River, the location offers a unique opportunity to see pink dolphins or even fish for piranhas.
Yarapa River, near Iquitos, Peru. Prices from $150 per person, per night.
Pedras Salgadas Spa & Nature Park, Portugal
While the spa has existed for more than a century, the treehouses are a modern addition. Made from sympathetic materials such as wood and slate, the modern-looking treehouse offers perfect peace and quiet.
Bornes de Aguiar, Portugal. Prices from $281 per room, per night.
The Hudnalls Hideout, Wales
A luxurious, secluded hideaway in the heart of Wye Valley in Wales, it overlooks an area of outstanding natural beauty. As a result, the treehouse has a curving balcony that wraps around the structure, to better enjoy the view.
The Hudnalls National Nature Reserve, Wales. A two-night minimum stay, $381 per room, per night.
Woodnest Treehouse, Norway
In Norway, the architects Helen & Hard have created two shingle clad cabins in a forested hillside near the town of Odda in Sorfjorden. Suspended six metres off the forest floor, the cabins are reached only via a gangplank and look out over the magnificent fjord of Hardangerfjord.
Odda is located about two-and-a-half hours from Bergen. Prices from $358 per room, per night.
Chalkley Treehouse, South Africa
Built around an ancient leadwood tree, this lodge is situated deep within the Kruger National Park. More of a platform than a treehouse, it offers a unique chance to hear and feel the sounds of the animals all around.
Lion Sands Sabi Sands Mpumalanga Kruger National Park, South Africa. Prices from $266 per person, per night.
Treehotel, Sweden
At Treehotel in Sweden, guests can choose to stay in a mirrored cube, a giant bird or even a UFO.
Lule River valley, Sweden. Prices are from $103 per room, per night.
Chateaux dans les Arbres, France
Possibly the grandest tree house ever built, it was constructed to echo the nearby castles of Dordogne, hence the name, that translates as "castle in the trees". With fairy tale spires and turrets, this luxury lodge even has an outdoor jacuzzi.
Domaine de Puybeton, Nojals-et-Clotte, France. Prices from $275 per room, per night.
The andBeyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge, Tanzania
Nestled amid an ancient mahogany forest sits the andBeyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge. Nine cabins, built from locally sourced wood and palm, stand on stilts, overlooking the Rift Valley. The owner likes to joke that the local lions learnt to climb trees not to escape insects, but out of jealousy for this amazing hotel.
Lake Manyara National Park, Tanzania. Prices from $840 per person, per night.
The HemLoft treehouse, Canada
A true adventure in itself, this egg-shaped cabin was built by Joel Allen, who simply wandered into the local forest and started work, using only recycled or free materials. According to Allen, it is "about a five-minute walk from the nearest road," built on "crown land in Whistler, Canada".
The location is kept secret, but it is free to use by those who find it.
Cypress Valley, Texas
The stuff of childhood dreams, this wonderfully sprawling complex of treehouses is nestled in ancient cypress trees. Each treehouse is named for a different tree, so guests can choose to sleep in Juniper or Willow.
Spicewood, Texas, USA. Prices from $200 per room, per night
Birdhut by Studio North, Canada
Built three metres off the ground, this cabin has been designed to encourage birds to nest in the walls. Made from red cedar, it sits on stilts to maximise the view.
Windermere, Canada. Free for hikers to use.