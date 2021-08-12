How UAE residents can get a Covid-19 vaccine QR code recognised when visiting France

Tourists visiting France must obtain Covid-19 vaccine certificate of equivalence in order to visit many public places or use travel services. Bloomberg

France recently introduced new Covid-19 safety measures requiring its residents and tourists to prove they are vaccinated or have received a negative test for the virus to gain entry to a number of public venues such as restaurants and cafes.

People must upload their vaccine certificates or negative test results - taken within the previous 48 hours - to the TousAntiCovid app, which now acts as a health pass.

The pass also covers non-emergency hospital visits, the use of train services and cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks.

Those fully vaccinated have to show proof of having one of the jabs recognised by the European Medicines Agency, or equivalent.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Aysha Ali receives the first of two Sinopharm vaccine jabs at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. (Victoe Besa)

In order to facilitate the stay of non-EU tourists in France, such as those from the UAE, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs set up a mechanism for issuing a Covid-19 vaccine certificate of equivalence, which is valid on French territory.

French officials said priority will initially be given to tourists who are already in France or who will be arriving by August 15.

Requests received by people arriving after this date will be considered later.

As yet, people who have received vaccines that are not on the list, including Sinopharm, cannot apply for the service.

Here, The National has put together a guide on how UAE tourists can get a Covid-19 vaccine QR code recognised in France.

Who can apply?

You can apply for a Covid-19 vaccine certificate of equivalence if you meet the following conditions:

You are from a country which is not a member of the European Union

You are aged 18 and over (under 18s will not need a health pass until September 30, while under 12s are exempt from the requirement altogether)

You are already in France or the European Union or you intend going there within the coming days

You have been vaccinated with a vaccine which is accepted by the European Medicines Agency or an equivalent (including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson)

To be eligible, people must have received their second dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca at least seven days prior.

The duration is extended to four weeks for the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab.

The period is seven days, with only one dose required of any of the approved vaccines, if you have previously recovered from Covid-19.

How can I apply?

Prepare the following documents in electronic format and email them to area3.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr

Compete application form here

Your vaccination certificate, drawn up according to the rules of the country of vaccination, and clearly stating the type of vaccine used

Your passport

Your travel ticket (return ticket)

Documents must be sent in .pdf, .jpg or .png format

To ensure the processing of applications, e-mail subject lines must be set out as follows:

COUNTRY OF RESIDENCE / SURNAME First name / Date of arrival in France in the format DD-MM-YY.

Each person travelling must complete and sign the form individually, provide the supporting documents and send the application in a separate e-mail.

Applications will be processed as quickly as possible, however no specific turnaround time has been stated.

If you do not receive your QR code for the vaccine certificate of equivalence in time to visit certain locations, a temporary QR code can also be generated by a healthcare professional following a negative PCR or antigen test taken within the last 72 hours in France.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.