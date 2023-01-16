Etihad to launch flights to Copenhagen and Dusseldorf

Etihad Airways will introduce flights to two new European cities to its route network in October.

Services from Abu Dhabi to Copenhagen in Denmark and Dusseldorf in Germany will launch on October 1, with three weekly services to the German city and four to the Danish capital.

The flights will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with 28 seats in business class and 262 in economy.

Copenhagen is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Scandinavia, famous for its colourful canals, cafe culture and famed attractions such as Tivoli Gardens, the oldest amusement park in the world.

Etihad has previously operated flights to Dusseldorf, so this will be a relaunch. This is the third city in Germany to be added to the network, after Frankfurt and Munich, which are both currently served with daily flights. The city lies on the banks of the Rhine and is known for its shopping, arts, fashion and music scenes.

Flights will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Photo: Etihad

"We are thrilled to start flying to Denmark for the first time and to expand our network in Germany to our third city, providing guests with more holiday options and easier access between Abu Dhabi and Europe,” says Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways.

“Our new flights will take off for the winter season — the perfect time for guests to escape the cold and enjoy Abu Dhabi's beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment and rich heritage — and also ideal for travellers choosing to experience the unique allure of Europe in the winter. With our network expanding to 66 cities, there are even more must-see destinations to plan your next great adventure with Etihad Airways."

Tickets for both routes are already available.

READ MORE Etihad Airways and Emirates named among most punctual airlines in the world

The airline is currently running its annual January sale on flights across the world. Passengers can book until January 20 for special fares to select destinations in economy and business class. Travellers can score reduced economy fares to London, Istanbul, Cairo, Muscat, Beirut, Mumbai, Seoul and Phuket, with return fares starting from Dh695 to Oman, Dh1,695 to Turkey and Dh2,695 to London.

Passengers looking to fly for less in business class can take advantage of sale fares to London, New York, Paris, Casablanca, Cairo, Bangkok, Seoul and Jakarta. Return business fares start from Dh3,995 on flights to Cairo.

These cut-price tickets are valid for travel between this Wednesday and June 15.