Qatar Airways to operate three flights a day to Abu Dhabi

Qatar Airways is boosting the frequency of its flights to Abu Dhabi.

The airline will operate three flights a day from Doha to the UAE capital from July 10. With this increase, Qatar Airways will operate 21 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi and a total of 56 flights to the UAE.

“We are pleased to offer seven additional weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, providing passengers from the UAE with more connectivity and convenience,” says Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways group chief executive.

"By offering these additional flights between Doha and Abu Dhabi, passengers can enjoy more of our extensive network, and increased flexibility in making their travel plans via the best airport in the world, Hamad International."

Passengers can benefit from the airline’s newly integrated rewards currency, Avios, which provides more opportunities to accumulate points and redeem rewards.

The extra flights will be a boon to UAE residents hoping to travel to Qatar for the World Cup this winter. Demand and the price of flights have risen dramatically over recent months, encouraging companies such as DC Aviation Al-Futtaim to launch special charter flights from Dubai for fans heading to Doha.

The draw for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on April 1 in Doha. Photos: Getty Images

The special charter flights can accommodate varying group sizes, from individuals and families, to groups of friends or corporates looking to entertain VVIP clients and partners.

Tour operator Expat Sport has also launched charter flights to cater to demand.

“The most popular travel option for fans from the UAE is still flights," Alan Holt, managing director of Expat Sport, the UAE sales agent of matchday hospitality for the Qatar World Cup, told The National. "Expat Sport is chartering flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. With the flight time being only one hour from here, UAE fans want travel solutions that involve a quick turnaround."

He said daily flights would operate to and from Doha — a return ticket costs Dh2,750 inclusive of taxes and can be booked now. The company is also providing fan packages, including flights and two nights' accommodation in a four-star hotel during group matches for $1,330 (Dh4,800).