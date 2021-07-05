Seychelles opened its borders to international tourists on March 25, and has since established a travel corridor with the UAE.

With the country boasting one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, alongside its exclusive resorts, turquoise Indian Ocean waters and laid-back island vibe, it's an increasingly popular option for UAE travellers.

If you’re planning a visit, Air Seychelles is a solid option for travel. The country’s national airline launched a new weekly service between Dubai and Mahe on July 2, which will run until July 24.

The airline offers direct flights from Seychelles to the UAE, as well as domestic flights between Mahe and Praslin. If you're thinking about booking a business class flight to the island destination, here's everything you need to know about the experience.

The check-in

My check-in process was faultless. After scanning my Seychelles Travel Authorisation form and passport, I was handed my boarding pass and, as a business class passenger, a coupon granting me access to the Marhaba Lounge.

The lounge was a bit of a walk from the gate, but access to breakfast, charging points and a morning cuppa provided ample motivation. The boarding process began on the dot and a shuttle bus transported us to our aircraft, an Airbus 320, 10 minutes later.

It’s worth noting that the Air Seychelles Plus loyalty programme has been integrated into Etihad Guest, so passengers booking Air Seychelles flights can also get the benefits offered by Etihad's frequent flyer programme.

On board

Air Seychelles is offering weekly flights between Dubai and Mahe. Courtesy Airbus

One of the greatest perks of flying business class during the pandemic is the extra space you’re granted. The business class section on the Air Seychelles aircraft is not extensive – 12 seats in total, two on either side – but it is more than enough for my flight's three business-class passengers, allowing plenty of room for social distancing.

In economy class, efforts were made to leave seats empty between passengers.

In-flight

One of the first things you’ll notice upon boarding is that there are no screens on this flight. Air Seychelles’s international flights are instead equipped with seyStream in-flight entertainment. Guests need to use their own devices – be it a mobile phone, laptop or tablet – to access content on the system that they can watch offline for free.

A quick scan showed about eight films and five TV shows. It's enough for a four-and-a-half-hour flight, but best to bring your own entertainment if you’re picky.

Staff were warm and friendly, and I was offered options for my meal and when I wanted it to be served. There’s certainly something about a full-blown breakfast – banana pancakes, cut fruits and a croissant – up in the air.

Safety measures

Travelling during the pandemic involves some obvious changes, the most prominent being that every passenger who steps on an Air Seychelles flight is greeted with smile … and a spray of hand sanitiser.

As we buckled up, the pilot announcement came with a friendly but firm reminder to “keep wearing those face masks”, unless you are eating. All cabin crew staff wear a face mask at all times. Safety measures also mean that on arrival, Air Seychelles disembarks 30 passengers at a time to avoid overcrowding at the airport.

The verdict

Air Seychelles is a wallet-friendly option if you are looking for direct flights between Dubai and Seychelles. While fixed weekly flights don't give you a lot of flexibility on your dates, the timings are extremely convenient.

The bottom line

Air Seychelles is operating weekly flights between Dubai and Seychelles until Saturday, July 24, departing from Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3 on Friday mornings at 8am and landing in Seychelles at 12.30pm. The return flight takes off at 2.15pm from Seychelles International Airport every Thursday afternoon. There will also be an additional flight on Monday, July 19 from Dubai at 8am.

Economy-class fares start from $343 (Dh1,259), while business-class tickets start at $1,020 (Dh3,743). All fares are inclusive of taxes.

This review was conducted at the invitation of Air Seychelles. It reflects standards during the time of writing; services may change in the future

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.