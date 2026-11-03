Ten UAE glamping and caravan stays to book as the weather cools

As the UAE’s evenings cool, a weekend away can mean breakfast on a caravan deck in Hatta, a cycle through a nature reserve in Al Dhafra or a film by the sea in Ras Al Khaimah.

Across six emirates, these caravan and glamping stays offer different ways to spend more of the weekend outdoors.

Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas, Dubai

A look inside the caravan accommodation. Photo: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas Show caption: A look inside the caravan accommodation. Photo: Caravan Hatt…

Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas is a luxury retreat that marks the hospitality brand’s UAE debut. There are 50 Airstream caravans, each with its own outdoor space overlooking the surrounding Hajar Mountains landscape. Ridge Caravans have 20.5 square metres of indoor space and a 30-square-metre terrace looking towards Hatta Dam, while Peak Caravans have 21.5 square metres inside and an 18.8-square-metre shaded deck overlooking the rocky terrain.

There’s a mountain-view infinity pool and a wellness centre with an outdoor “jungle” gym. At Madar, the only restaurant on site, dishes inspired by UAE culinary traditions are designed for sharing. The resort also arranges picnics and private sunset dinners.

Hatta, Dubai; room rates start from Dh1,280 per night

Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah, Abu Dhabi

The communal pool features a sun terrace and a dedicated children's pool. Photo: Tamara Clarke Show caption: The communal pool features a sun terrace and a dedicated chi…

The eco-glamping resort is located in the Marawah Biosphere Reserve in Al Mirfa. It has 20 Airstream caravans, which have 21 square metres of indoor space, a queen bed, a coffee maker and a shaded deck. For more room, there are 20 converted containers that are used as one- and two-bedroom cabins that come with a private plunge pool as well as a patio and outside deck.

There are 4.5km of cycling tracks to explore, and the resort offers wildlife spotting, kayaking and nature activities for children. For dinner, 28 Degrees serves smoky grills, or guests can arrange an outdoor barbecue with pre-marinated cuts and s’mores.

Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi; room rates start from Dh653 per night

The Out Resort, Ajman

The Out Resort has caravans, Arabian-style tents and even a stone house that can be booked. Photo: The Out Resort Show caption: The Out Resort has caravans, Arabian-style tents and even a …

Set in the mountains of Masfout, The Out Resort has caravans, Arabian-style tents and even a stone house. The caravans measure about 30 square metres and have air conditioning, a private bathroom, a terrace and barbecue facilities. Selected units also include a hot tub.

There’s an outdoor pool and a children’s play area, as well as a shooting range and mountain scooter rides. In the evening, guests can have dinner at The Out Restaurant or use their caravan’s barbecue before catching a film at the outdoor cinema. The resort also arranges guided tours of nearby Hatta.

Masfout, Ajman; room rates start from Dh700 per night

Moon Retreat, Sharjah

The Moon Retreat has a communal bonfire, an outdoor cinema and stargazing with telescopes. Photo: Wam Show caption: The Moon Retreat has a communal bonfire, an outdoor cinema a…

Dinner is part of the experience at Moon Retreat. Every dome and tent has a terrace with a gas barbecue, and guests can order ingredients to be delivered to their door and cook under the stars. There’s also a communal bonfire, an outdoor cinema and stargazing with telescopes.

The Mleiha retreat has 10 domes and six tents. Domes sleep two adults and can be booked with or without a private pool. The one-bedroom tents measure 35 square metres, while the 80-square-metre two-bedroom tents sleep up to four adults and come with their own pool.

Mleiha, Sharjah; room rates start from Dh1,124

Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

There are five accommodation categories at Longbeach Campground. Photo: Bin Majid Hotels Show caption: There are five accommodation categories at Longbeach Campgro…

Longbeach’s stand-out feature is its floating theatre, where films are shown after dark. The beachfront campground also offers live music, bonfires and grilled food from its barbecue station.

There are five accommodation categories. The 13-square-metre Authentic Deluxe and 28-square-metre Authentic Family tents have shared bathrooms, while the 45-square-metre Safari Suite has a private bathroom and patio. The 56-square-metre Panoramic Dome Suite adds an outdoor Jacuzzi, and the Sunset Terrace Suite has a sauna, hammock and direct beach access.

Ras Al Khaimah; room rates start from Dh240.50

Luxeglamp UAQ, Umm Al Quwain

Glass-dome tents line the coastal mangroves. Photo: Luxeglamp UAQ Show caption: Glass-dome tents line the coastal mangroves. Photo: Luxeglam…

Luxeglamp UAQ is located in the mangroves. Guests can paddle through the waterways by kayak, explore the coastal forest on foot or sit down to dinner over the water at Luxe Bistro, which looks out across the lagoon.

The glass dome options include Vega and Polaris. The resort lists features such as private saunas and indoor bathtubs, while some packages specify a plunge pool, hot tub and outdoor lounge. Check the individual dome or package when booking if there’s a particular feature you want.

Umm Al Quwain; room rates start from Dh1,772

T-Rex Glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai

Life-size dinosaurs stand among the tents at this family glamping site, where children can dig for fossils, swim in the Dinosaur Footprint Pool or watch a film outdoors. The site also has a dinosaur-themed restaurant and includes breakfast, daily entertainment and theme park access with the stay.

The site has 57 tents across three categories. The 60-square-metre Jurassic Signature Tent sleeps four, while the 72-square-metre Triassic Megapod and Permian Gigaden each sleep six. All three have a dedicated barbecue area, and the Permian Gigaden adds a private pool and parking bay.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai; room rates start from Dh790 per night

Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah

Inside the deluxe sea view pool tent. Photo: Mysk hotels Show caption: Inside the deluxe sea view pool tent. Photo: Mysk hotels

A private boat transfer is needed to the island off Kalba, where Kingfisher Retreat has 40 tents, each with its own pool and barbecue facilities. Some look out to sea, while others face the mountains or surrounding landscape. The island is home to a working conservation centre, with birds, gazelles, turtles and crabs among the wildlife found there. Al Qurm Restaurant serves local and international dishes, and there’s a spa and gym on site.

Kalba, Sharjah; room rates start from Dh1,163

Al Badayer Retreat, Sharjah

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat has 15 new tented accommodations, each with private swimming pools. Photo: Shurooq Show caption: Mysk Al Badayer Retreat has 15 new tented accommodations, ea…

Inspired by the caravanserais that once housed travellers along the Silk Road, Al Badayer Retreat sits among the orange dunes of central Sharjah. It has 25 tents alongside 21 rooms, with private swimming pools in selected tents. The retreat also has indoor and outdoor pools, private spa rooms and an amphitheatre.

Al Madam Restaurant serves local and international dishes, while Shalimar offers a tea ceremony. The retreat can also arrange private dining, giving guests another way to spend an evening among the dunes.

Al Badayer, Sharjah; room rates start at Dh576 per night

Hatta Dome Park, Dubai

Hatta Dome Park features 15 dome-shaped, luxury tents with panoramic views of the Hajar Mountains. Photo: Hatta Dome Park Show caption: Hatta Dome Park features 15 dome-shaped, luxury tents with p…

Each of the 40-square-metre domes at Hatta Wadi Hub sleeps two adults and two children aged 12 or under. The domes are air-conditioned and have a private plunge pool, an outdoor seating area, a barbecue station and a fire pit. A starter bundle of charcoal and firewood is included, and guests who plan to cook can bring their own equipment.

The location puts guests close to Wadi Hub’s outdoor activities, including ziplining and mountain biking. Hatta Resorts also has a Stay & Play package that includes access to 20 activities at Hatta Outdoor.

Hatta Wadi Hub, Dubai; room rates start at Dh1,120 per night