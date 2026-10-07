Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas review: A different kind of Dubai escape

The journey towards Hatta is a scenic one, as towering skyscrapers gradually give way to rugged mountains and winding roads. Nestled in the Hajar Mountains overlooking Hatta Dam, Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas is a luxury retreat that marks the hospitality brand’s UAE debut.

The property features 50 Airstream caravans, each with its own outdoor space overlooking the surrounding landscape. Inspired by the nomadic caravans that once travelled across the region, the concept swaps the UAE’s polished beach resorts and five-star hotels for hiking trails, open skies and a stay centred on nature, adventure and community.

I checked in during the opening weekend to see whether this simpler approach to luxury is worth leaving the city for.

The welcome

The drive to the property is around two and a half hours from Abu Dhabi. Photo: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas Show caption: The drive to the property is around two and a half hours fro…

After a two-and-a-half hour drive from Abu Dhabi, my partner and I reach the property as the sun begins to set. We leave our car in the guest car park, where a 4x4 is waiting to drive us the final stretch to reception.

Check-in is smooth, with welcome drinks served as we hand over our Emirates IDs. Before being shown to our caravan, however, there is one more step: a small ritual involving frankincense and bakhoor. We are each given a piece of frankincense and asked to close our eyes and make a wish as the bakhoor burns in front of us. We then add the frankincense to the burner, with the promise that our wishes will come true, and are given bracelets to wear.

It is a lovely, positive way to begin our stay – and sets the tone for a weekend designed to feel a little removed from everyday life.

The room

There are 50 caravans on the property – 13 Ridge Caravans and 37 larger Peak Caravans. Both come with an exterior deck, although the Peak Caravans also have a pergola, with views either towards the mountains or towards Hatta Dam. None directly face one another, offering welcome privacy.

A look inside the caravan accommodation. Photo: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas Show caption: A look inside the caravan accommodation. Photo: Caravan Hatt…

We stay in caravan 32, a Peak Caravan conveniently close to the restaurant and infinity pool. At 21.5 square metres, the interior is compact but cleverly laid out, with a queen-sized bed on a raised platform and a small living area with a sofa, coffee table and colourful patterned rug at one end. At the other end there is a surprisingly spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Although the curved metallic walls and ceiling are a reminder that this is a caravan, warm wood, earthy tones and soft furnishings make it feel surprisingly cosy.

Glass doors lead to an 18.8-square-metre outdoor living space, effectively extending the room beyond its relatively small footprint. We have a view of the Hajar Mountains, with little between our deck and the rocky peaks.

The food

There is only one restaurant on site, Madar, which takes its name from the Arabic word for “orbit”. The idea is that, much like things being drawn into an orbit, food can bring people together and spark conversation. The menu is Emirati-influenced, with dishes prepared using traditional techniques including open-fire and underground cooking.

Madar's menu is Emirati-influenced, with dishes prepared using traditional techniques, including open-fire and underground cooking. Photo: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas Show caption: Madar's menu is Emirati-influenced, with dishes prepared usi…

The menu is relatively small, something my partner and I appreciate as we sometimes get decision fatigue when faced with too many choices.

We start with a beet and halloumi salad (Dh54), with surprisingly gooey cheese, followed by the spinach and feta samboussek (Dh48), served piping hot, and the fatah Khaleej lahm (Dh62), a creative interpretation of the traditional flatbread dish.

For mains, we order the lamb shoulder (Dh128) and claypot chicken biryani (Dh84). Both impress. My partner comments on how freshly prepared the biryani tastes, with tender chicken and fluffy rice. The lamb is tender with hints of spice, although we would have preferred a little more flavour.

We finish with the toffee pudding and chocolate forest marquise, satisfying our sweet tooth without feeling overly heavy.

Another detail we appreciate is the positioning of the tables. Rather than directly facing neighbouring diners, they are angled to give each table a little more privacy, which works particularly well in the retreat’s intimate setting.

Spa and wellness

The sauna and cold plunges are outside. Photo: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas Show caption: The sauna and cold plunges are outside. Photo: Caravan Hatta…

Thuraya Wellness is a small and simple spa with two rooms offering massages and other treatments. I opt for the 60-minute signature massage and find it so relaxing that I drift off. By the end, my body has all but forgotten the long drive from Abu Dhabi.

There is also a small barrel sauna and two cold plunges outside the spa, which are available for guests even if they are not booked in for a treatment. The wider wellness programme includes activities such as sound healing and restorative yoga, with booking required.

Hotel facilities

In addition to the spa, there is an outdoor “jungle gym”, where much of the equipment has been created using natural materials, in keeping with the retreat’s sustainability focus. Wooden weight plates replace conventional metal ones, while the open-air setting means workouts come with impressive views of the surrounding mountains.

There is an outdoor jungle gym created with natural materials. Photo: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas Show caption: There is an outdoor jungle gym created with natural material…

Those same rugged peaks provide the backdrop to the infinity pool, one of the most picturesque spots on the property. With the water appearing to blend into the mountainous horizon, it is an inviting place to swim, relax or simply take in the scenery. Unsurprisingly, given the setting, the pool area fills up quickly as the day goes on.

In the evening, we head up to a dedicated observatory deck near the restaurant. Although the telescope isn't properly set up yet, we still get a lovely view of the stars.

The service

Despite the privacy, attentive service is never far away, particularly from the dining team. When I wake up with a sore throat one morning, I’m quickly made a lemon, ginger and honey tea to help soothe it – just one of the small gestures that make us feel well looked after.

The verdict

Quiet, private and surrounded by spectacular mountain scenery, Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas is an easy place to switch off. Its compact caravans encourage you to spend more time outdoors and reconnect, whether with your family or friends by the pool, exploring the surrounding landscape or simply sitting on the deck taking in the view.

The infinity pool offers stunning views of the mountains. Photo: Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas Show caption: The infinity pool offers stunning views of the mountains. Ph…

The bottom line

Room rates start at Dh1,040 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time.