Riyadh airport closure: Emirates, Etihad and other UAE airlines cancel flights

UAE airlines cancelled flights to and from Riyadh on Sunday, with the disruption extending into Monday after the closure of King Khalid International Airport because of a deadly Houthi rebel attack.

Etihad Airways confirmed six cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on Sunday and two more on Monday. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia services connecting Dubai and Sharjah with the Saudi capital were also listed as cancelled on flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

An aviation notice said Riyadh airport was closed until midnight on Sunday (1am Monday in UAE). The notice cited precautionary measures and did not specify when passenger operations would resume.

Flightradar24 figures as of 9.15am UAE time showed 606 flights to and from Riyadh listed had been cancelled on Sunday, comprising 293 departures and 313 arrivals.

Several UAE–Riyadh services remain listed as scheduled for Monday, although their operation will depend on conditions at the airport.

The cancellations follow Saturday’s attack, which killed 12 people and injured 309. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation suspended operations while assessing damage and carrying out safety checks.

Flights had already faced days of disruption following earlier attacks. Sunday’s cancellations affect services beyond the suspension periods previously announced by some UAE airlines.

Etihad Airways

Etihad has cancelled flights EY551, EY555 and EY559 from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to Riyadh on Sunday, along with returning services EY552, EY556 and EY560.

On Monday, October 12, EY551 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh and EY552 in the opposite direction are also cancelled.

The airline said further changes were possible and advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport. Its teams are assisting affected travellers with their arrangements.

Emirates

Emirates has cancelled flights on both Sunday and Monday due to the Riyadh airport attacks. AFP Show caption: Emirates has cancelled flights on both Sunday and Monday due…

Flightradar24 listed Emirates flights EK819 and EK817 from Dubai to Riyadh as cancelled on Sunday, along with EK820 from Riyadh to Dubai.

Emirates flights EK815 and EK819 from Dubai to Riyadh early on Monday were also listed as cancelled, along with returning service EK820.

Flydubai

Flydubai flights FZ847, FZ841 and FZ855 from Dubai to Riyadh were listed as cancelled on Sunday, as was FZ848 from Riyadh to Dubai, according to Flightradar24.

The airline’s earlier advisory covered cancellations to Riyadh and Yanbu through October 10 and Abha through October 11. Sunday’s Riyadh cancellations extend beyond that advisory.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia flights G9151 and G9154 from Sharjah to Riyadh were listed as cancelled on Sunday, according to Flightradar24.

What should passengers do?

Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport and check notifications about changes to their booking.

Those whose flights have been cancelled should contact their airline or travel agent about rebooking and refund options. Travellers with onward connections should also confirm whether changes are needed to the rest of their journey.

Several UAE–Riyadh services remain listed as scheduled for Monday, although their operation will depend on conditions at the airport. Passengers should confirm directly with their airline before travelling.