Eight family-friendly half-term staycations in the UAE

You might not be jetting off with the family for cooler pastures this half-term holiday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a change of scenery.

Research shows the demand for staycations in the UAE is booming, with dnata Travel reporting a 31 per cent increase in bookings compared with the same period last year, with Dubai accounting for 78 per cent of that.

Thankfully, options for domestic vacations abound, so here are eight Emirates-wide options, organised by the types of activities your family might enjoy.

For the theme parks

Dubai Parks and Resorts has reopened in time for half-term. Photo: Legoland Show caption: Dubai Parks and Resorts has reopened in time for half-term. …

Dubai Parks and Resorts, which has just reopened, is the obvious draw, but Abu Dhabi's Yas Island still edges in for sheer variety. These two hotels put the rides within easy reach and wrap tickets into the package.

Rove At The Park, Dubai

Book direct through Rove Hotels until October 31 and the deal works out at Dh590 net for two – with two Dubai Parks and Resorts tickets included and one complimentary night added on top. Extra tickets are available at Dh295 per person.

Yas Plaza Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Available via dnata Travel from Dh545 per person per night, this four-star Yas Island address includes breakfast, theme park access and complimentary stays and meals for two children under 11 for one Queen Family Suite Plaza View. Think the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World or the most waterslides in any waterpark worldwide at Yas Waterworld.

By the beach

Celebrate Centara Mirage's fifth anniversary in Dubai. Photo: Centara Mirage Show caption: Celebrate Centara Mirage's fifth anniversary in Dubai. Photo…

If a half-term spent entirely at the pool and/or shore sounds right up your street, Fujairah's east coast offers a slower pace than Dubai. Then again, Dubai’s Centara Mirage adds a waterpark and a fifth-anniversary weekend to the mix for families who want something more.

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah

On the east coast, Le Meridien Al Aqah, via dnata Travel, is allowing guests to book a Deluxe Sea View King room from Dh695 per person per night, breakfast included. Fujairah's calmer coastline makes it a natural choice for families who want a proper change of pace from the city, with the Hajar Mountains as a backdrop.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai Islands

UAE residents can access a discounted rate until October 31 using promo code UAERES, which covers daily buffet breakfast, unlimited waterpark, pools, lazy river and private beach access, kids' club time, plus 25 per cent off on rooms, dining, drinks and spa. The resort marks its fifth anniversary on October 14 with face painting, a bubble show, Cinema Under the Stars and a kids' disco.

Family in the city

Vida Aljada has a kids' club to keep little ones entertained. Photo: Vida Hotels Show caption: Vida Aljada has a kids' club to keep little ones entertained…

For families who want the city on their doorstep, Palm Jumeirah and Sharjah's beautiful Aljada district both work as a change of scene without a long drive.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

This sprawling resort at Palm Jumeirah has a deal on offer via dnata Travel from Dh545 per person per night. It includes breakfast for all guests and one complimentary stay and meals for children under 11. It's a straightforward package for families who want the beach, the pool and the Dubai skyline in one place.

Vida Aljada, Sharjah

A new opening in Sharjah's Aljada district, Vida is offering 20 per cent off its best available rate for direct bookings made until December 20. The deal includes early check-in from 11am, late check-out until 4pm and a complimentary room upgrade, subject to availability.

Spacious escapes

Alzorah Beach Resort offers a proper escape from the city in a nature reserve in Ajman. Photo: Alzorah Beach Resort Show caption: Alzorah Beach Resort offers a proper escape from the city in…

Rather spread out than check-in? Think four bedrooms, a private pool, golf course views and a chef who comes to you.

Elara Villas, Dubai Creek Resort

Four-bedroom private villas with a pool and golf course views start from Dh4,200 per villa (excluding taxes). The 36-Hour Escape, available Sunday to Thursday, gives families a confirmed 9am check-in and 9pm check-out the following day, with padel, mini golf and kids' club access included.

The Weekend Villa Retreat runs Friday to Sunday from Dh4,600 with the same access. A private in-villa chef dinner for up to 10 is available at Dh2,500, booked 48 hours in advance. Both offers are valid until October 31.

Alzorah Beach Resort, Ajman

It’s less than an hour’s drive from Dubai, but this stunning, sprawling property feels like a world away from the hustle, as it's set within one million square metres of protected mangroves and a white-sand beach.

The Seaside Staycation package includes daily breakfast for two, a 20 per cent discount on dining and spa, a complimentary Ocean View room upgrade (excluding suites and villas), early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, and welcome drinks at Vinesse Bar on arrival.