Can you still fly from the UAE to Israel? Which airlines are operating

Travellers can still fly directly between the UAE and Israel despite the suspension of flydubai's services to Tel Aviv after an incident on one of its flights last week.

The airline suspended all flights to and from Israel after flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, was diverted to Saudi Arabia after the captain was attacked by the co-pilot.

Flydubai had been the main carrier between the UAE and Israel, operating as many as 10 flights a day on the route before the suspension. Emirates airline, which does not operate its own aircraft between Dubai and Tel Aviv, had offered the destination through its codeshare partnership with flydubai, but those services have also been suspended until further notice.

On September 30, Emirates said passengers whose final destination was Tel Aviv would not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

However, direct flights between the two countries have not stopped entirely.

Is Etihad flying from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv?

Yes. Etihad continues to operate direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

It is currently operating six flights a day between the cities, with a journey time of more than three hours.

The first departure, EY609, leaves Abu Dhabi at 2.40am UAE time, followed by EY595 at 3.30am, EY593 at 8.50am, EY607 at 8.55am, EY597 at 2.25pm and EY599 at 8.40pm.

The corresponding flights from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi are EY600 at 12.55am local time, EY610 at 7am, EY596 at 7.45am, EY608 and EY594 at 3.05pm and EY598 at 8.10pm.

Are Israeli airlines flying to the UAE?

Israel's national carrier El Al is operating a limited number of rescue flights from Dubai, but regular services are yet to resume. Reuters Show caption: Israel's national carrier El Al is operating a limited numbe…

Regular services by Israeli airlines to the UAE have yet to resume since the start of the Iran war.

But national carrier El Al is operating a limited number of flights from Dubai for passengers affected by the suspension of flydubai services. Those began on Sunday, October 4, with LY976 leaving at 3.15am, LY978 at 7.45am and LY972 at 11.10am.

Further services are scheduled for Monday, October 5, with LY976 departing at 10.30pm; Wednesday, October 7, at 4.30am; and Thursday, October 8, at 4.35am.

Arkia, Israel's second-largest airline, is also operating limited flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with regular services between the cities set to resume on October 31.

Low-cost carrier Israir is scheduled to resume regular flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai on November 18. Neither Arkia nor Israir operate flights to Abu Dhabi.