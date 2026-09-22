Middle East flights: Air France, Wizz Air and British Airways extend suspensions

International airlines continue to adjust schedules for Middle East flights in the aftermath of the Iran war as airspace restrictions persist.

Against the backdrop of continuing geopolitical uncertainty across the region, here's how airlines are adapting their operations.

Air France

Air France has resumed its regular flights to Tel Aviv, but flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 25. Flights to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended until September 28 and October 13, respectively.

“Affected customers are being contacted individually. Air France reiterates that the safety and security of its customers and crew are its absolute priority,” the airline said.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air services from mainland Europe to Amman ​are suspended until ⁠September 26, while flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are suspended until October 24.

British Airways

British Airways has revised its schedule for several Middle East destinations, with flights to Dubai set to resume on November 3.

The airline will initially operate one daily flight between London and Dubai during the winter season, before increasing to twice-daily services for the summer.

Flights to Abu Dhabi will remain suspended for considerably longer, with services scheduled to resume during the winter 2027-2028 season.

Elsewhere in the region, BA's Doha service resumed on September 1 at a reduced frequency of one flight a day, down from twice daily.

Flights to Tel Aviv are scheduled to resume on October 25 with one daily service, while Riyadh flights will restart on November 3, also at one a day. Amman services are due to resume on November 4 with four flights a week.

Flights to Bahrain will remain suspended until the end of March 2027.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until November 30. Flights were previously scheduled to resume on October 25 and October 26 respectively.

“Affected travellers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute or refund their tickets. Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group airlines will gradually resume flights to Dubai from late October, restoring connections from several European cities.

Lufthansa will restart services between Munich and Dubai on October 25, followed by flights between Frankfurt and Dubai on October 26. The German airline will operate up to five weekly services on the routes.

Swiss will resume daily flights between Zurich and Dubai from October 27, while Austrian Airlines will restart its Vienna-Dubai service on December 12, operating up to five flights a week.

Eurowings will also restore three routes between Germany and Dubai. Daily flights from Berlin will resume on November 1, alongside four weekly services from Stuttgart. Three weekly flights from Cologne Bonn Airport will follow from November 3.

The Lufthansa Group is also restarting services to other destinations in the region, including Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman.

The group said it “continuously monitors and evaluates the situation in the Middle East” and remains in close contact with relevant authorities.

“The safety of passengers and crew is always the top priority for the Lufthansa Group,” it said, adding that the continuing volatility in the region means short-notice changes to individual routes may still be necessary.

American Airlines

American Airlines has extended its travel alert for passengers flying to, through or from Tel Aviv, with flexible booking options now covering travel into March 2027.

Affected customers who bought tickets by March 28, 2026, can make a one-time change without a fee for journeys scheduled up to March 26, 2027. Rebooked travel can take place through April 2, 2027.

For Doha, the existing alert covers travel scheduled between February 28, 2026, and January 6, 2027, with rebooked journeys permitted through January 13, 2027. Passengers must keep the same origin and destination, and rebook in the same cabin or pay any difference in fare. Eligible travellers can also cancel their trip and request a refund.

Delta Air Lines

Delta has extended the suspension of flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv until December 18. The launch of flights between Boston and Tel Aviv has been delayed until further notice, although services between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv resumed on September 6.

Customers affected by the Atlanta suspension can rebook their journeys or request a refund for the portion of their trip that has not been flown.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 2027, with tickets for the resumed service to go on sale later this year, the airline said in a notice on its website.

“If you're looking to travel sooner, you can still book a Dubai holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, flying with Emirates,” it added.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until mid-January 2027. Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check directly with the airline for rebooking and refund options as schedules continue to be adjusted.

“If you are in either of these regions, please do not head to the airport unless you have a confirmed flight with another airline, and your flight is operating as scheduled. Your safety is our top priority,” the airline said on its website.

Finnair

Finnair is suspending its flights to the UAE and Qatar for the winter season. Photo: Finnair Show caption: Finnair is suspending its flights to the UAE and Qatar for t…

Finnair has extended the suspension of its flights to both Dubai and Doha until March 27, 2027.

“Finnair continuously monitors the security situation in different regions and, when necessary, makes changes to flight routes or operations. The security situation in the Middle East has remained unstable, with no clear signs of improvement,” the airline said.

KLM

KLM flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until October 24. EPA Show caption: KLM flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspend…

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

The airline has resumed services to Tel Aviv, with flights stopping in Larnaca, Cyprus, where the crew will rest overnight.

“We always check the situation and adjust our flights to keep you safe and give you the best options,” the airline said.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their journeys for a later date or request a refund, depending on their ticket conditions.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 24. EPA Show caption: Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai remain suspended until O…

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai were scheduled to resume on August 2, but the suspension has been extended until October 24.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Scoot

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines has suspended its Singapore-Jeddah flights until October 7.

Customers affected by flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel or rebook on alternative Scoot flights, the airline said.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East. But flights to Tehran remain suspended. The airline also warned of further disruption due to the latest escalation.

“Some of our flights to and from Iran and the surrounding region have been cancelled. The current situation in the region's airspace is being monitored in real-time, and additional flight cancellations may occur,” the airline posted on its website.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to Doha have resumed, but flights to Dubai are suspended until October 2.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will restore full capacity as conditions allow,” the airline said.

Air Astana

Kazakhstan's national carrier had earlier suspended flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until August 31 “due to the further deterioration of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf area”.

But flights between the cities are to remain cancelled until at least September 30. “Passengers are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase, free rebooking to later dates, or rebooking to other international destinations operated by Air Astana,” the airline said.

ITA Airways

The national carrier of Italy has resumed flights between Rome and Riyadh, but flights to Dubai are suspended until October 24.

“Passengers can request rebooking on an alternative flight or a refund of their ticket,” the airline said.

AirBaltic

Flights operated by the Latvian flag carrier between Riga and Dubai remain suspended until October 24.

Korean Air

Korean Air's regular service between Incheon and Dubai remains suspended, with no date set for flights to resume.

“As limited airspace capacity related to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continues, the suspension of the Incheon-Dubai route will be extended until further notice,” the airline said.

“A decision on when to resume flights will be made at a later date, following a comprehensive review of Dubai Airport's normalisation and market demand recovery.”