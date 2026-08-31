Middle East flights: Which airlines are flying and which remain suspended?

International airlines are continuing to adjust schedules for Middle East flights as airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty persist.

Against the backdrop of continuing geopolitical uncertainty across the region, here's how international airlines are adapting their operations.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until “mid-January 2027”. Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check directly with the airline for rebooking and refund options as schedules continue to be adjusted.

“If you are in either of these regions, please do not head to the airport unless you have a confirmed flight with another airline, and your flight is operating as scheduled. Your safety is our top priority,” the airline said on its website.

Finnair

Finnair is suspending its flights to Doha for the winter season. Photo: Finnair Show caption: Finnair is suspending its flights to Doha for the winter sea…

Finnair has extended the suspension of its flights to both Dubai and Doha until March 27, 2027.

“Finnair continuously monitors the security situation in different regions and, when necessary, makes changes to flight routes or operations. The security situation in the Middle East has remained unstable, with no clear signs of improvement,” the airline said.

KLM

KLM flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until October 24. EPA Show caption: KLM flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspend…

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

The airline has resumed services to Tel Aviv, with flights stopping in Larnaca, Cyprus, where crews will rest overnight.

“We always check the situation and adjust our flights to keep you safe and give you the best options,” the airline said.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their journeys for a later date or request a refund, depending on their ticket conditions.

Air France

Air France has resumed its regular flights to Dubai and Riyadh, but flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 13.

"The company continuously monitors the geopolitical situation in the territories served and overflown by its aircraft in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security," the airline said.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air services from mainland Europe to Amman ​are suspended until ⁠September 21 while flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are suspended until October 24.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 24. EPA Show caption: Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai remain suspended until O…

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai were scheduled to resume on August 2, but the suspension has been extended until October 24.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Scoot

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines has suspended its Singapore-Jeddah flights until September 12.

Customers affected by flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, or rebook on alternative Scoot flights, the airline said.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East. But flights to Tehran remain suspended. The airline also warned of further disruption due to the latest escalation.

“Some of our flights to and from Iran and the surrounding region have been cancelled. The current situation in the region's airspace is being monitored in real-time, and additional flight cancellations may occur,” the airline posted on its website.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to Doha have resumed, but flights to Dubai are suspended until October 2.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will restore full capacity as conditions allow,” the airline said.

British Airways

British Airways has delayed its phased return to the Middle East. Under the revised schedule, flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman will remain suspended until October 25.

The carrier has also reduced frequencies on other Middle East routes, for example, to Doha and Riyadh, and has suspended flights to Jeddah.

Air Astana

Kazakhstan's national carrier had earlier suspended flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until August 31 “due to the further deterioration of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf area”. However, flights between the cities remain cancelled until at least September 1.

“Passengers are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase, free rebooking to later dates, or rebooking to other international destinations operated by Air Astana,” the airline said.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until October 25 and October 26, respectively. Flights had been scheduled to resume on September 1.

“Affected travellers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute or refund their tickets. Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

While Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended.

Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai also remain suspended until September 13.

Meanwhile, services of Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

ITA Airways

The national carrier of Italy has suspended flights to Riyadh until September 15, while flights to Dubai are suspended until October 24.

“Passengers can request rebooking on an alternative flight or a refund of their ticket,” the airline said.

United Airlines

United Airlines flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv continue to be affected by continuing disruption.

Passengers affected by cancellations until September 7 can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions, the airline said.

American Airlines

American Airlines has updated its travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who bought tickets before March 28 for travel between February 28 and January 6, 2027, can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

Delta

Delta flights between Tel Aviv and several US cities including Atlanta, Boston and New York remain suspended until December 18.