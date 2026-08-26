Trump administration pauses visa appointments around the world

The Trump administration has paused visa appointments ​for applicants around the world amid an ongoing immigration crackdown by the US government.

A US State Department spokesperson said it had launched a global training initiative at all US embassies and consulates around the world and that appointments for visa services will be adjusted to accommodate ​the ⁠training.

The State Department said the training aims to help consular officers screen out applicants who are likely to become dependent on public benefits and to ​ensure applicants are evaluated "comprehensively and consistently".

President Donald Trump has pursued an aggressive deportation drive and immigration crackdown that includes revocations of visas and green cards ,​and rejection of applications for a range of reasons, including pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza. He says the crackdown aims to improve domestic security.

There have, however, been legal obstacles. A judge last week struck down a Trump administration policy that suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants from 75 countries, saying that the policy exceeded Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statutory authority.

The pause on visa appointments was reported by the Financial Times, which said immigrant visa applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates had received emails saying their appointments were being rescheduled.

Mr Trump's immigration crackdown has been widely condemned by human rights ⁠groups as being discriminatory and in violation of free speech and due process rights. Rights groups also say the crackdown has created an unsafe environment in the country, especially for ethnic minorities who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

While Mr ​Trump campaigned in 2024 on a platform of stopping illegal immigration, his administration has also made legal immigration more difficult.