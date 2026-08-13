Flying to India? Airports warn of delays amid heightened Independence Day security

Passengers travelling through some of India's busiest airports have been advised to arrive early as security is stepped up ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, August 15.

Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports have issued travel advisories warning that enhanced security measures could lead to longer processing times. Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also urged passengers to plan ahead.

All three airlines run flights between the Emirates and destinations across India.

Heightened security is routinely introduced at Indian airports and other transport hubs ahead of major national events such as Independence Day, with additional checks and surveillance intended to guard against potential threats.

"These are general advisories issued by us thrice a year during the time of Independence Day, Republic Day and before the Durga Puja season to all airports and the stakeholders involved in them," a government official told The New Indian Express after similar advisories were issued ahead of the 10-day Durga Puja festivities last year.

Enhanced security at airports

Passengers are urged to reach airports well in advance of their scheduled departure, keep travel documents readily available and allow additional time to complete check-in and security procedures.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport said heightened security measures were in place and advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala have issued similar advisories ahead of August 15.

The measures come as security is tightened across India ahead of Independence Day, which commemorates the country's independence from British rule in 1947.

India will mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with the main national ceremony taking place at the Red Fort in Delhi.