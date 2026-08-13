Why do Pakistan and India celebrate Independence Day one day apart?

At midnight on August 14, 1947, the Indian Independence Act came into being, effectively ending 200 years of British colonialism and splitting the country into India and Pakistan.

“As from the fifteenth day of August, nineteen hundred and forty-seven, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan,” the Act states.

But why does Pakistan celebrate its Independence Day on August 14, a day earlier than India?

According to historians, it was all down to the schedule of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last viceroy of British India. As India decided to hold celebrations at midnight on August 14, it would have been impossible for Lord Mountbatten to attend two events to hand over power on the same day.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was sworn in as the first governor general of the Muslim dominion of Pakistan in August 1947. Getty Images Show caption: Muhammad Ali Jinnah was sworn in as the first governor gener…

A solution was found by advancing Mountbatten's visit to Karachi, the former capital of Pakistan, where, on August 14 he transferred power to Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly.

“Tomorrow the government of the new dominion of Pakistan will rest in your hands,” Lord Mountbatten said in his speech. “Tomorrow two new sovereign states will take their place in the Commonwealth. Not young nations, but the heirs to old and proud civilisations, fully independent states, whose leaders and statesmen, already known and respected throughout the world; whose poets and philosophers, scientists and warriors, have made their imperishable contribution to the service of mankind.”

The next day, in independent India, first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru made his famed Tryst with Destiny speech at the stroke of midnight above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru declared the formation of the self-governing dominion of India at the stroke of midnight on August 15. Getty Images Show caption: India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru declared the f…

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially,” he said. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

What happened on August 14, 1947?

Despite the historic moment of independence, the division of India in 1947, known as the Partition, was followed by widespread violence between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, as millions migrated between the newly created states largely based on their religion.

It's thought that about 10 million Muslims left India during this time, while a similar number of Hindus were displaced and came to India. Hundreds of thousands died in the ensuing violence.

The scars of the partition created great hostility and distrust between the two nations, some of which still exists today.

Celebrations in the UAE

Both the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai will host celebrations on the morning of August 15, beginning with a flag-hoisting ceremony. Guests are invited to arrive at both locations by 6.30am.

Meanwhile, Emirates Loves Pakistan, a major annual community festival celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in the UAE, was postponed from its scheduled August 9 date. The event, held in association with the Pakistan Association Dubai, has yet to announce a new date.

Last year, the Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE organised what it described as “the largest Pakistan Independence Day celebration in the world” at Expo City Dubai, attracting more than 60,000 people. The day-long Jashn Azaadi Pakistan event featured live performances by singers Sahir Ali Bagga and Natasha Baig, as well as poet Yousuf Bashir Qureshi. Popular Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed also attended the celebrations.

Several restaurants across the UAE are also offering special menus and promotions to mark the occasions.

Legoland Hotel Dubai is offering Indian and Pakistani families discounted stays in celebration of both their independence days. Guests can take advantage of the hotel's Kids Go Free offer, as well as an additional 10 per cent discount on bookings made between August 1 and 30 for stays until September 30, using the promotional code INPK26.

The offer is available to Indian and Pakistani families, as well as mixed-nationality families with at least one Indian or Pakistani member.