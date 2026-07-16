Middle East flight disruption: Delays in Kuwait as Singapore Airlines and Air France extend suspensions

Fighting between the US and Iran is once again disrupting air travel in the Gulf, as airlines adjust their operations amid renewed military action and a ceasefire that now appears to be over.

The US and Iran resumed military operations on July 7, with both sides accusing the other of violating the truce.

The aviation sector had been steadily recovering after widespread airspace closures due to the conflict, which began on February 28.

While some international carriers continue to take a cautious approach by extending flight suspensions across parts of the Middle East, others are gradually restoring services as the security situation evolves.

Here are the latest updates.

Flight disruptions in Kuwait

Flights arriving into Kuwait International Airport were disrupted on July 16 morning as the country's military responded to drone launched against the country.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said its armed forces successfully detected and intercepted four cruise missiles and 21 drones on Wednesday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later said it attacked a gathering of US troops and an air defence system at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base in a combined missile and drone attack.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the IRGC said the strike was carried out in response to overnight US attacks on locations along Iran's southern coast and in southern cities.

Delayed arrivals into Kuwait International Airport on July 16 include Pegasus Airlines flight PC858 from Istanbul, Etihad Airways' EY658 from Abu Dhabi, Turkish Airlines's TK770 from Istanbul and IndiGo's 6E1235 from Hyderabad.

The corresponding departures of these flights have also been affected.

On July 13, Kuwait's Jazeera Airways cautioned passengers that intermittent closures of Kuwaiti airspace following the latest regional escalation could affect some flights. It advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport as schedules may change at short notice.

Singapore Airlines extend Dubai flight suspension

Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its daily Dubai service, which it halted after the outbreak of the Iran war. Flights were scheduled to resume on August 2 but have now been suspended until October 24.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected. Customers affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” the airline said.

Scoot cancels Jeddah flights

Singapore Airline's low-cost subsidiary Scoot has also suspended its Singapore-Jeddah flights until July 27.

Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, or they may choose to rebook on alternative Scoot flights, the airline said.

Turkish Airlines cancels Iran flights

Turkish Airlines flights to Iran remain suspended amid escalating regional tensions. Alireza Akhlaghi / Unsplash Info

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East. But flights to Iran remain suspended. The airline also cautioned of further disruptions due to the latest escalations.

“Some of our flights to/from Iran and the surrounding region have been cancelled. The current situation in the region's airspace is being monitored in real-time, and additional flight cancellations may occur,” the airline posted on its website.

Air France extends Beirut cancellations

Air France flights to Beirut are suspended until August 2. EPA Info

Air France has resumed flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv and Riyadh, but flights to Beirut, which were supposed to resume on July 20, are now suspended until August 2.

“The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving,” the airline said on its website.