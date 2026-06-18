International airlines resume operations at Kuwait Airport after June 3 attack

International airlines resumed operations at Kuwait International Airport on Thursday, more than two weeks after an Iranian drone attack killed one person, caused extensive damage to infrastructure and disrupted air traffic operations.

“International airlines will commence operations from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport, further enhancing operational efficiency and delivering a seamless travel experience for passengers. This initiative aims to meet the highest standards of comfort and quality, while providing distinguished services and facilities, in co-operation with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation,” Kuwait Airways posted on X.

Among the airlines operating flights to and from Kuwait on Thursday, June 18, were UAE carriers Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia.

Since June 4, only Kuwait's two national carriers, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, had been operating from the airport after authorities restored limited services following the attack.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation said the decision to resume operations a day after the attack was taken “after technical teams and relevant authorities completed damage assessments and implemented measures to ensure the safety of operations”.

Kuwaiti authorities also released CCTV footage showing a missile hitting the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport. The video shows a projectile striking the roof of Terminal 1 before a large explosion rips through part of the building.

Iran has denied attacking the airport, stating that the damage was caused by a US interceptor missile rather than an Iranian weapon.

Kuwaiti authorities, however, described the incident as “Iranian aggression” and presented the footage as evidence of a direct strike on the terminal.

At least one person was killed in the drone strike on the airport while several people were injured and taken to hospital, Defence Ministry spokesman Brig Gen Saud Al Otaibi said.