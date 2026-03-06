The Westin Brisbane review: Luxury meets tranquillity at this fast-paced urban hotel

With a name that will be familiar to many a UAE resident, expectations are high when planning a visit to The Westin Brisbane.

Its Dubai venue is immensely popular, with flagship restaurant Bussola one of the emirate’s most talked about dining locations. Having opened in 2018, The Westin Brisbane is on its way to replicating that.

Located in the Australian city’s central business district, residents are in prime position to explore Queensland’s most famous urban area.

It’s a short walk from both The Star (a high-rise tower packed with shops and restaurants that offer stunning views over the surrounding landscape) and the spectacular botanic gardens, while for those a bit more adventurous, it’s a 20-minute bridge walk to the famous Southbank.

The Westin Brisbane’s location is a big bonus, and a reason to visit, but there’s a lot more to this hotel than its postcode. Ready for adventure, The National checks in to see what else it has to offer.

The welcome

Tucked away on Mary Street, the first thing you see on arrival at The Westin Brisbane is The Charles. It’s a jazz spot with a sophisticated art deco feel to it and dominates the ground floor of the hotel.

It’s to the right of this that you find the reception area to check in, with a line of desks and friendly staff waiting to assist you. For me, the process is smooth and efficient, taking little more than five minutes. What’s more, my room is ready ahead of schedule which is a welcome message to hear after a long journey.

The room facilities are modern and classy. Photo: Westin Brisbane Info

The room

There are 298 rooms and suites at the hotel and I’m lucky enough to be in a Renewal City View Suite.

Upon entry, the first thing you see is the spacious living room, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer exquisite views of the city below. There’s a small dining table for two, a flat screen TV positioned opposite a plush sofa and a well-stocked mini bar.

The bedroom has a luxurious king size bed, a balcony and another large wide-screen TV.

The furnishing is minimalist, but high quality with a spacious bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and bath. The room is stocked with everything I need in the way of toiletries, plush bathrobes and slippers.

Settimo specialises in Italian cuisine. Photo: Westin Brisbane Info

The food

There are several dining options at The Westin Brisbane – Settimo by Guy Grossi, The Charles, Nautilus Pool Bar, in-room dining and also an executive lounge.

Settimo, the hotel’s signature restaurant, takes its inspiration from the food of the Amalfi Coast. It’s here that I settle on for my evening dinner.

Standout dishes include the half-shell scallops and the prawn cutlets, which are served with cannellini beans and chilli.

That said, it’s the tiramisu which takes the crown as the evening’s showstopper because it puts a fresh twist on the classic dessert.

The recipe pays homage to Chef Grossi’s grandmother and there’s a secret ingredient which elevates it beyond its standard flavours. Despite having little to no room left for desert by the time we’re served it, my dining partner and I can’t help but go in for more.

The Charles, meanwhile, offers a more casual setting with a menu featuring sandwiches and various light bites. My personal favourite is the tuna tartare, which makes an ideal light lunch before heading out to explore the city.

If you’re in a suite, food is also served in the executive lounge on the third floor that offers a much smaller and more intimate setting overlooking the Nautilus swimming pool.

It serves up a classic buffet-style breakfast and snacks throughout the day, before hors d’oeuvres and various light dishes are put out between 5 and 7pm.

The pool area is a wonderful place to relax and wind down. Photo: Westin Brisbane Info

Hotel facilities

There’s more to The Westin Brisbane than its food, though, as it boasts a selection of facilities that make it stand out above the parapet.

Its Heavenly Spa is aptly named given its extensive menu of services, from massages to facials and more.

The gym, meanwhile, is fitted with modern equipment perfect for any workout routine with Strava running maps installed on every treadmill. It also looks out onto the Nautilus pool bar and the city beyond, which adds a touch of serenity to it.

The pool itself is small, owing to the hotel’s location in the city centre, but it’s a luxurious heat trap with a central swim-up bar. Let’s just say I can think of worse ways to spend an afternoon than by relaxing here.

It’s also a hotel that prides itself as a conference centre, with a grand central ballroom that can accommodate 400 people at full capacity. There are also several meeting rooms, all of which are equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment.

The gym is well stocked with modern equipment. Photo: Westin Brisbane Info

Value for money

Prices start at Dh930; check-in is from 3pm, checkout is at 11am.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future