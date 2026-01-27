Fairmont Mumbai review: Where luxury meets longevity-focused wellness

As someone who has never been to India before, I wasn't entirely sure what to expect from the Fairmont Mumbai.

After a short 3.5-hour flight from Dubai, I find myself only a few kilometres away from the property, which sits adjacent to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's Cehhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Although it's within walking distance, I take the hotel's complimentary pick-up service, and the journey ends up taking longer than expected.

Opened in April last year, Fairmont Mumbai is one of the city’s newest five-star hotels. Drawing inspiration from the golden age of New York’s Art Deco era, its design blends historic architecture with contemporary luxury, reimagining a classic aesthetic for modern travellers.

The welcome

The design of the lobby is Art Deco-inspired. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

After an entertaining pick-up – complete with bumper-to-bumper traffic and a soundtrack of constant honking – I finally step into the hotel’s striking lobby. The black-and-white geometric flooring sets the tone, while a towering ceiling of patterned glass panels bathes the space in warm, diffused light. Gold accents, from wall sconces to the reception desk, add a subtle sense of glamour.

There's a large artwork that's hard to miss, serving as the lobby's main focal point. It is inspired by Mumbai’s famous Hanging Gardens. Called A Walk in the Gardens, it places a sun at its centre, surrounded by floral patterns.

After handing over my passport, check-in is quick and efficient. Surprisingly, the hotel doesn't seem overly busy for a Friday evening, though there is a steady flow of guests moving through the space.

The room

The Fairmont Mumbai has 446 rooms and suites, and I’m staying in a Fairmont Suite. At 87 square metres, it’s generously sized and laid out with a separate bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, living and dining area, and a bathroom complete with dual sinks, a rainfall shower, and a stand-alone bathtub. There’s also a separate guest bathroom near the entrance.

Although next to the airport, the sound doesn't travel to the rooms. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

In the walk-in closet, I'm pleasantly surprised by a clothing steamer attached to the wall that proves useful after unpacking outfits crumpled from travel, while a wall-mounted control panel allows me to adjust the curtains, sheers and lighting with ease. There are plenty of USB and USB-C ports, as well as universal sockets, making it easy to charge several devices.

Despite the hotel’s proximity to the airport, the room is impressively soundproof. During my two-night stay, I don’t hear a single thing from the outside – whether it's aircraft movements or activity in the hallway.

The food

There are five dining destinations on site, each offering a distinct experience. These include the 1920s-inspired bar The Hedonist, the tea lounge Madeleine De Proust, the Chinese-influenced Oryn and international dishes at The Merchants. The hotel also has a Mediterranean restaurant, Samaa, which had yet to open during my stay.

The Merchants is designed as a modern food hall and serves different cuisines from around the world. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

Breakfast is served buffet-style at The Merchants, a warm, polished space with high ceilings, geometric black-and-white flooring and rows of circular chandelier lighting. Designed as a modern food hall, the open layout gives it the feel of a classic all-day dining room, with a steady buzz rather than a rushed atmosphere. The spread is wide-ranging, covering Italian, Indian, American and Asian options, alongside more playful touches such as a teppanyaki ice cream station.

I’m also impressed by the in-room dining menu, which is one of the most extensive I’ve come across. It spans several cuisines and even includes an “under the weather” section, with comforting options such as lemon, coriander and ginger soup, or a Brat (banana, rice, apple and toast) diet for those feeling unwell.

My favourite dining experience, however, is at Oryn. The menu focuses on Sichuan and Cantonese flavours, with a bolder, spicier profile than I’m typically used to, served in a moodier, more intimate setting.

The pan-seared turnip cake at Oryn were a favourite. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

I start with the pan-seared turnip cake (1,050 rupees), which turns out to be a highlight – crisp on the outside and unexpectedly comforting, more root-vegetable savoury over cakey-sweetness than I anticipated. Mains include a hearty portion of chicken mifen noodles (1,200 rupees) and stir-fried exotic greens (1,300 rupees), both well executed and balanced, with heat that builds gently rather than overwhelms.

Hotel facilities

There's a rooftop infinity pool with sun loungers and umbrellas, a fully equipped fitness centre with trainers, and a comprehensive spa and wellness centre with treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities.

There is also on-site parking with valet service, 24-hour reception and security, luggage storage and currency exchange. Business travellers are well catered for, with meeting rooms, banquet spaces, large ballrooms and rooftop event venues. The property is also designed with accessibility in mind, offering adapted rooms, but more on that later.

The Gold Lounge offers personalised service, such as a private reception, dedicated concierge, plus complimentary breakfast and evening canapes. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

Another lovely perk is access to the Fairmont Gold Lounge, which is a space reserved for guests staying in Fairmont Gold rooms and suites. Offering breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening canapes, it provides a comfortable setting to work or relax away from the main hotel areas. There are also showers and drinks available for those who may want to freshen up before a flight.

Spa and wellness

Visiting the spa is what excited me the most about staying here. The Fairmont Mumbai is home to India’s first longevity-focused wellness suite. Known as the Blu Xone, it is inspired by the world's Blue Zone regions where more people live over the age of 100 due to a blend of lifestyle, diet, movement and community.

The hub currently offers treatments such as cryotherapy, red light therapy and other regenerative services designed to support recovery, enhance vitality and slow signs of ageing, all while taking a holistic approach to well-being.

During my visit, I try some of the offerings: cryotherapy to reduce inflammation; hyperbaric oxygen therapy to support tissue repair; red light therapy for collagen production and skin rejuvenation; intermittent vacuum therapy to boost circulation and lymphatic flow; and intermittent hypoxic therapy to improve oxygen efficiency and endurance.

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy aims to support tissue regeneration, improve circulation and reduce inflammation. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

Sessions range from only three minutes for cryotherapy to an hour in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. My assigned nurse, Garima, is warm and personable, and we bond over our shared love of cats as she prepares me for each treatment, giving me a rundown of what to expect and making sure I am okay.

We begin with the G-Vac Intermittent Vacuum Therapy (6,500 rupees), something I’ve never experienced before. My lower body is placed inside a chamber designed to promote circulation and lymphatic drainage. At 25 minutes, I can feel the pressure shifting and the blood flow in my lower half adjusting. While I’m unsure how much difference a single session can make, it’s certainly a treatment where I can feel something happening.

Next is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (6,500 rupees), where I spend 60 minutes inside a pod with an oxygen mask. Designed to support tissue regeneration, improve circulation and reduce inflammation, it feels a little uncomfortable initially, especially as my ears pop and I adjust to breathing into a mask, but I quickly settle in. Wrapped in a blanket, it soon becomes a surprisingly calming experience.

I finish with a three-minute cryotherapy session (6,500 rupees) at -85ºC. Equipped with ear muffs, gloves and socks, I step into the chamber and keep moving around to stay warm as I see my breath in front of me when I breathe out. I’m pleasantly surprised to last the full session and emerge feeling instantly more alert and refreshed.

The spa also offers traditional massages. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

The spa also offers more traditional treatments. As someone who rarely indulges in this kind of pampering, I opt for a 60-minute deep tissue massage (6,999 rupees) and a 30-minute energising facial (3,999 rupees) – fitting end points to a day focused on wellness and self-care.

Family-friendly factor

The good news for families is that there are nice facilities for the little ones, including the Tiny Town Kids’ Club and a children's pool. There's even mini spa treatments (such as a scalp or foot massage) on offer.

However, there is little to do immediately outside the property, and reaching the city centre can take 45 minutes or more, depending on traffic.

The hotel has a dedicated children's club called Tiny Town. Photo: Fairmont Mumbai

Accessibility and sustainability

Fairmont Mumbai holds Green Globe Certification for environmental sustainability. Drinking water is provided in glass bottles, paper or bamboo straws are used, and the hotel follows reduce, reuse and recycle initiatives, alongside efforts to minimise food waste.

Accessibility features include wheelchair access throughout the lobby, restaurants, meeting rooms and swimming pool, as well as adapted rooms and amenities for guests who are hearing impaired, such as knock lights and message alerts.

Value for money

Rooms start from $200 (Dh735) per night. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards at the time of stay. Services and details may change in future.