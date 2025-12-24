Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel reopens in Bethlehem after two years

The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem – conceived by anonymous artist Banksy and infamous for offering “the worst view in the world”– has reopened to guests after being closed for more than two years.

The boutique property, built close to the Israeli separation barrier and 500 metres from the Jerusalem checkpoint, shut its doors following the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023.

First opened in 2017, it was created as both a working hotel and a bold piece of installation art, aiming to draw attention to the politics and daily realities of life in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Artistic accommodation

Some rooms look out over army watchtowers. Heidi Levine for The National

Now welcoming visitors once again, the property features nine rooms ranging from bunk-style accommodation priced from $75 (Dh275) per night, to a presidential suite costing up to $600 (Dh2,204).

Several rooms feature custom designs by Banksy as well as artists Sami Musa and Dominique Petrin, each offering views of the graffiti-covered concrete barrier and surrounding area. Some rooms directly look out over army watchtowers.

Among its room categories is a barracks-style space, outfitted with surplus Israeli military furniture and shared facilities, while at the opposite end of the spectrum, the presidential suite includes a plunge bathtub, home cinema, library, tiki bar, rooftop area and original artwork, as well as a water feature crafted from a bullet-damaged tank.

The presidential suite in Banksy's Walled Off Hotel has a home cinema and library. Heidi Levine for The National

Satirical design

Beyond accommodation, the Walled Off Hotel also operates as an immersive cultural experience. Its British colonial-style piano bar serves afternoon tea, with a rotating selection of Banksy artworks on display. Nearby, the newly opened Sahra Bar hosts live music, local artists and community events.

One of the property’s most significant attractions is its gallery, regarded as the largest permanent exhibition space dedicated to Palestinian art within Palestine. It features celebrated artists such as Sliman Mansour and Nabil Anani, while an adjoining space highlights emerging Palestinian talents, with original artworks and prints available to purchase.

There is also a museum that documents the history and impact of the separation wall, Israeli occupation and Palestinian resistance through artefacts, installations and curated exhibits.

A dummy of Lord Balfour, former foreign secretary, at the entrance of the museum inside the lobby. Heidi Levine for The National

For example, visitors are greeted by an animatronic figure of Lord Arthur Balfour, symbolically signing the Balfour Declaration, setting the tone for the historical narrative that unfolds within. The hotel also organises twice-daily tours of the wall.

Entry to the rooms is concealed behind a secret bookcase door, which opens when guests hold a wall-shaped key to a glowing statue of Venus. Stairs lead to the upper floors, where faded colonial-style decor blends with Banksy pieces and artworks layered with wire mesh reminiscent of Israeli military vehicles. A permanently “out of service” lift, visibly bricked up behind half-open doors, adds to the satirical design.

Meanwhile, an on-site bookshop offers a comprehensive selection of titles exploring the wall, Palestinian history and the wider regional context. For a small deposit, residents can borrow select books.

Banksy in Palestine

Banksy has a decades-long history of using art to protest against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, frequently criticising the separation wall as a “disgrace” and likening the situation to “the world’s largest open-air prison”.

Since the mid-2000s, identifiable pieces by the artist have been spotted in Gaza and the West Bank, with collections of his paintings dubbed “West Banksy”.

The barrier wall put up by Israel has become a giant canvas of artistic resistance. Heidi Levine for The National

The artist's engagement with Palestine began in 2005, when he painted nine murals directly on to the West Bank barrier, including now-famous images such as Flying Balloon Girl (which shows a girl being lifted up by balloons), Love is in the Air (with a masked protester throwing flowers) and Stop and Search (which features a boy beneath a rope ladder stretching towards the top of the wall).

He returned to Bethlehem in 2007 to add further works, including a young girl frisking an Israeli soldier and an armoured dove wearing a bulletproof vest.

Months after the 2014 conflict Banksy covertly entered Gaza to create new pieces on bomb-damaged buildings and released a satirical tourism video drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis.

'World's worst view' at Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. EPA

His presence in the West Bank became even more enduring with the opening of the Walled Off Hotel.

Beyond activism through art, Banksy has also contributed to humanitarian causes, donating proceeds from significant works to support medical facilities in Bethlehem. His projects have played a major role in boosting tourism, with local officials noting that “Banksy tourists” have sometimes rivalled religious visitors to the city.

