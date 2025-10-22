Ryanair resumes full operations to Jordan with extra flights for 'record winter season’

Ireland's Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it is resuming full operations to Jordan from October 27, with flights to the capital, Amman, from 18 locations in Europe.

The move will connect Queen Alia International Airport to 12 countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Spain and Belgium.

The low-cost airline said the “record winter season” would deliver more than 300,000 seats, with 84 weekly flights to Amman.

“Ryanair's investment will ensure that Jordan remains a key tourist destination this winter, delivering enhanced connectivity, increased tourism and economic growth,” said Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson.

The move, in partnership with Jordan Tourism Board, aims to bring more international tourists to the country, especially from Europe. Only about 15 per cent of tourism in Jordan is currently international, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazeen said at a press conference to announce the resumption of flights.

Ryanair launched routes to Jordan in 2018, but they were paused in late 2023 as conflict broke out across the region. The airline resumed weekly flights to Amman from Milan in Italy and Paphos in Cyprus in September.

“Just announcing Ryanair coming back with full force is a clear message to the world. And this will change the perception of safety in the region. We know that we are the calm house between noisy neighbours,” Jordan Tourism Board's managing director Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat told The National.

The extra routes will connect Queen Alia International Airport to 12 countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Spain and Belgium. Reuters

Mr Wilson said: “It's great to be back in Jordan. Our relationship runs deep, and we're back for the biggest ever winter season.”

Speaking about Ryanair's dedication to the route if there is more unrest, he said: “If the airspace is closed, then you can't operate. Once you have that, it's very hard to sell tickets. We have to abide by international standards on entering airspace.”

But he is confident the airline's move will have a “snowball” effect as more people experience Jordan first hand.

“People don’t know how nice the weather is, how nice the people are, how great the food is and how easy it is to get to Petra,” Mr Wilson said. “We understand Jordan, but we know tourists are not as aware. But we're ready.”

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENCE (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US's most superior missile defence system. Production: It was created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out ballistic missiles as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 150 kilometres above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then stationed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A