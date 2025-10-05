Inside the revamped Four Seasons Resort Seychelles: Private villas, coral reefs and bay-view villas

The Maldives may have cornered the market for private-island getaways, but for travellers who prefer their turquoise seas paired with jungle-backed beaches, soaring granite boulders and a sense of wilderness, Seychelles is the main contender.

The island of Mahe rises dramatically from the ocean, its interior a tangle of spice gardens, misty peaks and rainforest, with beaches that vary from coves where you can snorkel off the sand to bays that stay calm year-round and jungle-framed crescents that feel like hidden sanctuaries.

It’s in one of these coves, Petite Anse on the island’s south-west coast, that Four Seasons Resort Seychelles has quietly held its ground for 16 years. The five-star property has just emerged from a round of updates, refreshing its beachfront suites and unveiling an eight-bedroom villa aimed at multi-generational families and groups of friends.

The National checks in to see whether the service and setting continue to deliver.

The welcome

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles in Petite Anse on Mahe's south-west coast. Photo: Four Seasons

The 30-minute transfer from Mahe airport is short but scenic, climbing into the hills past cinnamon groves heavy with spice, roadside stalls stacked with pawpaws, bananas and the occasional breadfruit, and glimpses of the Indian Ocean glinting between the trees.

The final descent into Petite Anse is the big reveal: the road dips steeply through thick vegetation before the bay spreads out below, a perfect crescent of white sand framed by granite boulders. From the beach, you’d never suspect that 67 villas are hidden in the canopy, threaded among the cinnamon and takamaka trees.

Staff greet you with warm Seychellois smiles, an icy towel and fresh tropical juice, before whisking you away by buggy. Check-in takes place in the privacy of your villa – no reception desks here – where staff give a quick orientation and introduce the Four Seasons Chat concierge system that becomes your on-call link for everything from buggy rides to sunset dinner reservations.

The room

Inside a Hilltop Ocean-View Villa at the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. Photo: Four Seasons

Our hillside villa was as impressive inside as it was out, with design focusing on natural materials – polished teak floors, high timbered ceilings and louvre shutters that invite in the breeze. Wide sliding glass doors open directly on to a private plunge pool, with a deck that seems to float above the canopy. From here, the view sweeps across the bay: layers of jungle tumbling into turquoise water and, on clear days, the faint outline of distant islets on the horizon.

The bathroom is a highlight in itself. A deep stone soaking tub sits beside floor-to-ceiling windows, perfectly angled towards the ocean, while a generous rain shower extends outdoors so you can choose between open-air bathing or a cool, air-conditioned retreat.

Wide sliding glass doors open directly on to a private plunge pool. Photo: Four Seasons

The resort’s top accommodation takes things a step further. The Three-Bedroom Royal Suite was recently refreshed with a private gym and a much larger outdoor dining pavilion, while the Three-Bedroom Presidential Suite has been enlarged, gaining a fourth bedroom and multiple open-air pavilions, with direct beach access that is almost unheard of on Mahe.

This year, the resort debuted its showpiece: the Eight-Bedroom Residence Villa, spread across three tiers with two infinity pools, three kitchens and capacity for up to 20 guests. It feels less like a villa and more like a private compound within the resort, designed for large family gatherings or groups of friends who want privacy without sacrificing service.

The food

The Kannel terrace at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. Photo: Four Seasons

Open-air restaurant Kannel sits just steps from the beach, shaded by palms and catching the salt breeze. The menu runs from light salads and wood-fired pizzas to local Creole staples. The octopus curry with rice is a standout – rich, fragrant and easily one of the best I’ve had anywhere in the islands.

In the evenings, Koi is the most intimate of the resort’s venues, a tucked-away Japanese dining room open most nights. It has just a handful of counter seats and a concise menu: impeccably fresh sushi and sashimi, crisp tempura and must-order yellowtail carpaccio with yuzu. For couples, this is the restaurant to book.

Kannel Bar, beside the pool, is the place for a late-afternoon tacos or a sharing platter of prawns and lobster straight from the grill. It’s also where you’ll find most families, thanks to a relaxed menu and staff who are happy to adjust spice levels or split dishes for children. I found myself stopping here almost daily for a cold drink and quick plate after the beach.

Hotel facilities

Non-motorised water sports are included in the room rate. Photo: Four Seasons

Most days revolve around Petite Anse bay. Non-motorised water sports are included – snorkelling, paddleboarding, kayaking – and the in-house marine team organises guided swims and reef talks. We borrowed paddleboards most mornings, then lazed under umbrellas on the sand.

Snorkelling is especially rewarding here. The bay is ringed by the granite boulders that Seychelles is famous for, and beneath the surface, they create a natural playground of swim-throughs and sheltered pockets for wildlife. Coral gardens cling to the rocks, where you’ll spot bright parrotfish, angelfish and the occasional turtle grazing in the shallows.

Snorkelling is best in the morning in the Petite Anse bay. Photo: Four Seasons

Visibility is usually best in the morning, when the water is calm and the light catches the reef. For guests new to snorkelling, the marine team can guide you to the gentler spots near the beach, while more confident swimmers can explore the rocky outcrops at either end of the cove.

Spa and wellness

Le Syel Spa crowns the resort at its highest point, with eight treatment pavilions – the views alone are worth the steep trip up. I tried the Drift Away massage, which makes use of a heady blend of Mediterranean essential oils including frankincense, lavender and patchouli. The therapist was outstanding, and even offered tailored stretching tips afterwards.

Yoga sessions take place at sunrise and sunset, and visiting practitioners offer reiki, nutrition consultations and sound healing.

Family-friendly factor

Villas are large enough for families to spread out, and every restaurant has a children’s menu. The Kids For All Seasons club is one of the best in the region, with indoor play spaces and shaded outdoor areas.

Accessibility and sustainability

The resort sits on a steep hillside, so may not be best suited to wheelchair users, but a buggy service is available across the property.

Since 2015, the resort has worked with marine biologists on the Petite Anse Reef Restoration Project, which has transplanted more than 16,000 coral fragments and aims to restore 10,000 square metres of reef. Guests are invited to join coral-grafting workshops, and the project is backed by Green Globe and Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label certifications.

The service

Service here is exactly what you’d expect from Four Seasons: polished, warm and quietly intuitive. Many of the staff are Seychellois and have been with the property since it opened 16 years ago, which shows. From the first evening, they remembered our names and preferences, and it stayed consistent throughout the stay. Buggies arrived within minutes of a chat request, whether we were heading down to the beach or up to the spa at the top of the hill.

Value for money

Rates start from €1,875 ($2,200) per night for an Ocean View Villa, including breakfast. Check-in time is 3pm, and checkout is 12pm.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

Racecard 2pm Handicap Dh 90,000 1,800m 2.30pm Handicap Dh120,000 1,950m 3pm Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 3.30pm Jebel Ali Classic Conditions Dh300,000 1,400m 4pm Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.30pm Conditions Dh250,000 1,400m 5pm Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 5.30pm Handicap Dh85,000 1,000m The National selections: 2pm Arch Gold 2.30pm Conclusion 3pm Al Battar 3.30pm Golden Jaguar 4pm Al Motayar 4.30pm Tapi Sioux 5pm Leadership 5.30pm Dahawi

PSA DUBAI WORLD SERIES FINALS LINE-UP Men’s:

Mohamed El Shorbagy (EGY)

Ali Farag (EGY)

Simon Rosner (GER)

Tarek Momen (EGY)

Miguel Angel Rodriguez (COL)

Gregory Gaultier (FRA)

Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY)

Nick Matthew (ENG) Women's:

Nour El Sherbini (EGY)

Raneem El Welily (EGY)

Nour El Tayeb (EGY)

Laura Massaro (ENG)

Joelle King (NZE)

Camille Serme (FRA)

Nouran Gohar (EGY)

Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

Isle of Dogs Director: Wes Anderson Starring: Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Ed Norton, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson Three stars

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club: 1 st ODI, Wednesday, April 10 2 nd ODI, Friday, April 12 3 rd ODI, Sunday, April 14 4 th ODI, Tuesday, April 16 UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Scorline Iraq 1-0 UAE Iraq Hussein 28’

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

Teri%20Baaton%20Mein%20Aisa%20Uljha%20Jiya %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amit%20Joshi%20and%20Aradhana%20Sah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECast%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shahid%20Kapoor%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%2C%20Dharmendra%2C%20Dimple%20Kapadia%2C%20Rakesh%20Bedi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, Group B

Barcelona v Inter Milan

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

Results 2.30pm: Dubai Creek Tower – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m; Winner: Marmara Xm, Gary Sanchez (jockey), Abdelkhir Adam (trainer) 3pm: Al Yasmeen – Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: AS Hajez, Jesus Rosales, Khalifa Al Neyadi 3.30pm: Al Ferdous – Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Soukainah, Sebastien Martino, Jean-Claude Pecout 4pm: The Crown Prince Of Sharjah – Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: AF Thayer, Ray Dawson, Ernst Oertel 4.30pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: George Villiers, Antonio Fresu, Bhupat Seemar 5pm: Palma Spring – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Es Abu Mousa, Antonio Fresu, Abubakar Daud

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

UJDA CHAMAN Produced: Panorama Studios International Directed: Abhishek Pathak Cast: Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Grusha Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla Rating: 3.5 /5 stars

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Manchester United v Barcelona, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.