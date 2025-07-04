UAE airlines resume flights to Iran as airspace reopens

Airlines in the UAE are resuming flights to Iran after the country announced the reopening of its airspace on Thursday.

Iran, Iraq and Jordan closed their airspace after Israel launched a wave of strikes across Iran on June 13.

“Domestic and international flights will be operated from all airports in the country, except for Isfahan and Tabriz airports, during the day from 5am to 6pm,” state news agency Irna reported, quoting the Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran.

Isfahan and Tabriz airports will reopen after infrastructure work is complete, the agency added.

Flydubai said on Friday it has returned to full operations across its network following the lifting of airspace restrictions in the region.

“Effective from July 4, flights to Bandar Abbas, Mashhad and Tehran in Iran have resumed,” a representative told The National. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our schedule as required, adding more capacity or revisions where necessary.

“Customers are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting the 'manage your booking' section on flydubai.com and to check the status of their flights before travel.”

Emirates, which had cancelled all flights to Tehran until July 9, is set to resume operations on July 10.

On Friday afternoon, Air Arabia's website showed flights from Sharjah to Tehran and Shiraj in Iran were scheduled from Sunday onwards. The UAE airline flies to a number Iranian destinations, including Mashhad in the country's north-east and Lar in the south.

“As regional airspace continues to open, Air Arabia is gradually resuming operations on previously suspended flights” the airline posted last week. “Customers are advised to visit airarabia.com to check the latest updates and their flight status.”

The 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June, and the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites, led to the closure of airspace over some countries in the region, resulting in widespread cancellations and rerouting of flights. Following a ceasefire in late June, several airlines have since announced they are returning to normal operating schedules.

