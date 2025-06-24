Israel-Iran conflict: Regional Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Wizz Air flights delayed, cancelled or rerouted

UPDATE: Dubai airports resume full operations

As conflict between Israel, the US and Iran escalates, flights continue to be suspended and more cancellations are expected.

Flights to and from the UAE were delayed and disruption on Monday evening as a number of regional countries closed their airspace due to the Iranian attack on US airbase Al Udeid in Qatar.

But Dubai airports announced late on Monday that it had resumed full operations “following a temporary precautionary pause”.

“The safety and well-being of all travellers and aviation staff remain the highest priority. While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate according to schedule, some flights may experience delays or cancellations,” Dubai Media Office posted on X.

“Travellers are advised to stay informed by checking regularly with their airlines for the latest updates.”

Etihad Airways

The UAE's national carrier has cancelled services to and from Tel Aviv until and including July 15, as Israel places its air defence systems on high alert.

“Etihad continues to experience disruption to several services due to airspace closures and the ongoing regional situation,” an Etihad representative told The National in a statement.

The Abu Dhabi airline also urged travellers to check the latest flight status at etihad.com.

The following Etihad flights have been cancelled:

EY651 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY652 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

EY663 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Doha and EY664 from Doha to Abu Dhabi

EY575 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and EY576 from Dammam to Abu Dhabi

EY690 on 24 June from Abu Dhabi to Muscat and EY691 from Muscat to Abu Dhabi

“This remains a highly dynamic situation, and further changes or disruption, including sudden airspace closures or operational impact, may occur at short notice. Etihad continues to monitor developments closely in co-ordination with the relevant authorities and is taking all necessary precautions,” it said on its website.

Emirates

All Emirates flights to Tehran in Iran and Baghdad and Basra in Iraq have been suspended until and including June 30.

Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran as well as customers with onward flydubai connections will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, Emirates said.

The airline also urged customers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

“After a thorough and careful risk assessment, Emirates will continue to operate flights as scheduled, using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas,” the airline said on Monday.

“Some flights may incur delays due to longer re‑routings or airspace congestion, but Emirates' teams are working hard to keep to schedule and minimise any disruption or inconvenience to our customers.”

Flydubai

Flydubai said in a statement to The National: “Flydubai flights to Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria and St Petersburg remain suspended until June 30.” Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of those countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our schedule as needed. We have reinstated flights across our network where conditions permit, though some delays may be expected due to ongoing airspace restrictions. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding during this time.”

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has suspended all flights to and from Israel's Ben Gurion Airport until further notice. It has also cancelled flights to and from the UAE until June 30.

"In light of the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and due to the closure of multiple airspaces across the region yesterday evening, we diverted our flights to alternative airports," a Wizz Air Abu Dhabi representative told The National on Tuesday.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights to and from Amman and Beirut have also been suspended until June 30.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air flights from Europe to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman remain suspended until September 15.

The carrier said it will offer free rebooking, or a full refund in Wizz credits or in the original form of payment, to customers affected by cancellations.

Air Arabia

“Due to the escalating situation and airspace closures across the region, some flights may experience disruptions,” the airline posted on Monday. “Customers are advised to check their flight status for the latest updates prior to heading to the airport.”

Air Arabia flights to and from Jordan remain suspended until June 26.

Air Arabia flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan are also suspended until June 30.

Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi with final destinations in any of the above countries will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, the airline said.

Regional flights

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways confirmed the reopening of airspace over Qatar late on Monday night.

“We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted, and will resume operations as quickly as possible,” the airline posted on their website.

“As usual operations resume, we anticipate significant delays to our flight schedule. We would advise passengers to check qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile application ahead of travel. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

The airline has temporarily halted flights to Iran and Iraq as well as to Syria's Damascus International Airport (DAM), without announcing a resumption date yet.

The affected airports in Iran include:

Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA)

Mashhad International Airport (MHD)

Shiraz International Airport (SYZ)

The affected airports in Iraq include:

Baghdad International Airport (BGW)

Erbil International Airport (EBL)

Basra International Airport (BSR)

Sulaymaniyah International Airport (ISU)

Najaf International Airport (NJF)

Oman Air

The Omani airline has temporarily suspended all lights to and from Manama, Dubai, Doha and Kuwait.

“Flights across the rest of our network may be delayed as a result of longer flight paths. We kindly ask our guests to please check their flight status on our website at omanair.com before leaving for the airport,” Oman Air said.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait announced the resumption of all their flights on Tuesday morning, via a post on X. It had announced a temporary suspension on services to and from Amman, Beirut and Dubai.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air announced the resumption of its flights following the reopening of Bahrain airspace. “We regret any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” the airline posted on Monday.

The Bahrain national carrier's flights to and from Amman, as well as Baghdad and Najaf in Iraq stand cancelled until June 27.

Syrian Airlines

Syrian Airlines announced on Monday that all flights into the country will be operated via Aleppo International Airport, and passenger transportation will be provided by special buses to Damascus International Airport.

“Syrian Airlines is operating an additional flight to Dubai on Sunday evening and an additional flight to Sharjah on Monday evening, in an effort to repatriate as many passengers as possible whose flights had been previously cancelled,” the airline posted on its website over the weekend.

Egypt Air

Egypt's national flag carrier, Egyptair, announced the cancellation of all flights to and from cities in the GCC region after the closure of airspace in several Gulf countries.

Flights to all major Gulf cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh will be halted until further notice, the airline said in a statement on Monday night.

But flights to and from three Saudi cities – Jeddah, Madinah and Al Qassim – will continue under the new measures.

Royal Jordanian

Due to airspace closure, all passengers transiting through the UAE to Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon are not allowed to board until further notice, the airline posted on its website.

The airline is also offering a full refund without penalties to all passengers booked until July 15.

International airlines

In Asia

Singapore Airlines

The carrier has cancelled flights between Singapore and Dubai, with no update as to their resumption. “As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights between Singapore and Dubai may be affected,” the airline said on its website.

In North America

Delta Air Lines

The US carrier said travel to, from or through Tel Aviv “might be impacted” until August 31.

United Airlines

United Airlines has suspended flights to Dubai until June 25 and to Tel Aviv until August 1.

Air Canada

Canada's flag carrier has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until September 8. It has also suspended its daily, non-stop service between Toronto and Dubai until and including July 3.

In Europe

British Airways

Flights departing from London Heathrow to Doha, as well as their subsequent return flights, have been cancelled until June 25.

In a statement to The National, a representative from British Airways said: “As a result of recent events, we have adjusted our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, which is always our top priority. We are contacting our customers to advise them of their options while we work through this developing situation."

The airline later confirmed: "We are offering a flexible booking policy for those customers who are booked on services to and from Dubai and Doha and wish to change their dates of travel. Those due to travel between now and June 29 can rebook on to a later flight up to and including July 13, free of charge, by contacting us by phone."

Air France

Air France has suspended services to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

KLM

Dutch carrier KLM has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until at least July 1.

Ryanair

The Irish low-cost carrier, which cancelled flights to Tel Aviv in May, has extended the suspension until August 31 and cancelled flights to Amman until July 11.

Aegean Airlines

Greece's Aegean Airlines has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 12.

EL AL Israel Airlines

Although airspace has now closed, the airline had previously suspended commercial flights to and from Israel.

Swiss Air Lines

All flights to Tel Aviv through October 25 and to Beirut until July 31 have been halted.

Austrian Airlines

Flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until July 31.

Brussels Airlines

Flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until July 31.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa suspended Tel Aviv and Tehran services until and including July 31.

Flights to Amman and Erbil are cancelled until and including July 11; and flights to Beirut until and including June 30.

