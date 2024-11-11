Travel Unpacked: Historic cruise liner to become largest artificial reef and Taj Hotels heads to Europe

A transatlantic ship, which was once the world's fastest, is set to find a new home as the word's biggest artificial reef at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/india-s-taj-hotels-sets-sights-on-palm-jumeirah-anew-1.146632?videoId=5754807360001" target="_blank">India's largest hospitality company </a>is about to get even bigger, with more than 100 new hotels including its first in Europe. And in Bahrain, Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island will open to guests before the end of the year. Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/abandoned-ships-what-happens-to-the-great-ocean-liners-once-they-ve-completed-their-final-voyage-1.704788" target="_blank">historic US ship</a>, which was once the fastest in the world, will be sunk in the Gulf of Mexico and transformed into the world’s biggest artificial reef. The SS United States earned its transatlantic speed record on her maiden voyage using only two-thirds of her power. Manufactured entirely in the US, the ship had a crew of more than 1,000, and was famed for transporting celebrities, presidents and royalty across the Atlantic Ocean. Since 1996, it has been docked in Philadelphia, but will soon head to a new home below the waves in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/07/space-coast-florida-travel/" target="_blank">Florida.</a> The 304-metre-long ship will be towed along the Delaware River on Thursday, before setting off south towards Florida on Friday for what will be her final journey. At her new home in north-west Florida, the SS United States will lie in the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico off Destin-Fort Walton Beach. The Florida district has purchased the ship as part of its artificial reef programme, which is on track to be one of the largest vessel artificial reef collections in the country. Below the waves, the ship will be home to a diverse range of marine life and is poised to attract <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2020/09/02/6-of-the-uaes-best-scuba-diving-sites-from-a-dubai-shipwreck-to-a-fujairah-marine-reserve/" target="_blank">divers</a> from around the world. As part of its partnership with the SS United States Conservancy, which has managed the ocean liner since acquiring it in 2011, a new on-land museum and experience will also open in as part of the $10 million project expected to be completed next year. Launched in 1951, the SS United States sailed between New York and Southampton from 1952 until 1969 and was the vessel of choice for celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, Walt Disney, Jackie Kennedy, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Indian Hotels Company Limited, the parent company of Taj Hotels, is planning a major expansion and has its sights set on Europe. The largest hospitality company in India has announced expansion plans detailing 120 new hotels to open in the coming years. This includes the group’s first European hotel, which will open in Germany next summer.<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/my-kind-of-place-frankfurt-germany-1.89287" target="_blank"> Frankfurt</a>’s historic Hessischer Hof, originally built in 1952, will serve as the company's European debut. Located on a former city palace site, the 134-room hotel will launch as a Taj Hotel in 2025 following a complete renovation and the addition of the brand's Bombay Brasserie restaurant, plus an outlet of The Chambers – India’s first exclusive business club. The Indian Hotels Company Limited will open 11 new properties before the end of this year, according to <i>Bloomberg.</i> That’s in addition to 14 new properties that have already opened to guests this year. Another 30 hotels are planned for 2025, with 35 more the following year – a mix of premium and mid-range brands. The Mumbai-based company also has plans to capitalise on the growing demand for wedding venues, which currently contributes 25 per cent to Taj’s revenue. In addition to the luxury hotel group – which has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/07/22/a-new-palm-dubai-experience-at-taj-exotica-resort-spa-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">three properties in Dubai </a>– the parent company for Taj also operates Vivanta resorts and lower-tier Ginger hotels. The group is also set to manage The Claridges in New Delhi from April next year. Established in 1955, the luxury hotel has been a stalwart in Delhi for more than six decades. Bahrain will welcome a new luxury eco-resort to the kingdom next month. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/11/mantis-bahrain-luxury-resort/" target="_blank">Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island </a>will open its pristine shorelines to travellers in late December as the first Mantis Resort in the Middle East. Nestled on the Hawar Islands, the luxury boutique-sized hotel is reachable via a 20-minute boat ride from the mainland and looks as if it’s been transported directly from the Maldives. With 102 keys, including 24 overwater villas with private pools, the resort is a good choice for responsible travellers thanks to its sustainable practices and integrated eco-friendly initiatives such as waste sorting, biodegradable waste reuse, and advanced water and energy conservation technologies. Mantis properties are known for blending luxury with eco-tourism and at Hawar Resort by Mantis, designs have been inspired by the ancient Bahrain custom of al korar, a Bahraini collective act of weaving thobes.