A new Palm Dubai experience at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa – Hotel Insider

Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah could never be described as short of hotels or variety.

However, among a handful of new openings this year, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai has arguably been one of the most anticipated. The National sampled the Taj brand’s third Dubai property, which opened to guests in March.

The welcome

Relieved of our car and luggage, we are ushered to comfortable chairs in a vast, airy lobby subtly sporting the resort’s primary sun, sea and sand theme. Evident in a central art installation and a stunning Preciosa flow chandelier featuring 11,000-plus crystal pieces, the vibe continues throughout the resort via patterned carpets, more lighting creations and eye-catching bubble and pebble wall art.

Welcome drinks, chilled flannels and a garland crafted from tiny shells accompany check-in. We are also introduced to our “butler", Shapna, who leads us to a third floor sea-facing suite while detailing resort restaurants and facilities. Our bags beat us upstairs, impressive.

The neighbourhood

Taj Exotica is a palatial white property close to the end of the Palm’s eastern crescent. Elegant architectural details strike a notable contrast to neighbouring buildings.

The resort fronts the Arabian Gulf, facing Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. On the reverse, room balconies yield views of the resort’s pool, private beach, spacious courtyard garden and the Palm’s central fronds and calm waterways.

The safety measures

Generally, staff wear face masks. Many guests, however, show poor mask discipline indoors during our stay. Restaurant and bar tables are well spaced for social distancing and the pool is large enough to avoid over-crowding.

The room

A king room. Photo: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Taj Exotica has 258 rooms and 67 suites with balconies ― two in the case of our elegant suite ― overlooking the resort and the Palm beyond.

Wooden floors run through a lounge with a sofa, coffee machine, TV, dining table and chairs, plus a separate marble washroom, into a bedroom with similar beige padded panelling and wooden wall detailing.

A sumptuous bed faces another widescreen TV and a blue Dubai-themed wall, complemented by turquoise and green fabrics. A generous walk-in closet flanks a marble bathroom with twin sinks, dedicated walk-in shower and toilet areas, plus a bath tub.

Commendably, refillable ceramic jars, rather than plastic miniatures, dispense the Molton Brown wash products.

The service

For a new hotel launched without a soft opening, Taj shows no signs of the growing pains you might expect. Staff are well drilled, cheerful and keen to help with any questions, not least in the smart new restaurants and tranquil spa.

The scene

The property's 70-metre swimming pool. Photo: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

If “epic swimming pool” is on your wish list, this one will have your vote. At 70 metres, it is the Palm’s longest.

The area is served by countless loungers, including plush cushioned options, and cabanas, while a dedicated beach area a few steps away is also dotted with loungers. A staffed children’s club, tennis courts and a golf putting green are also available.

Furniture design excels throughout, delivering an elegance to public areas, dining outlets and even a brilliant games room equipped with air hockey, pool, chess, foosball and video thrills.

Jiva Spa occupies a quiet first-floor corner. Besides a fitness centre and yoga space are nine dedicated rooms for Ayurveda therapies, facials, body scrubs and wraps, plus head, body and foot massages, and "signature experiences".

The food

There are seven restaurants and bars, each exhibiting a distinctive aesthetic. International buffet and a la carte venue Palm Kitchen serves breakfast until 10.30am in spacious indoor and terrace settings, accompanied by a violinist. Salad, cereal, fruit and hot items, including shakshuka and Indian staples, are supported by a live cooking station for eggs, omelettes and dosa. Expect table visits from chefs bearing freshly baked croissants.

Fine-dining Varq (named after the gold leaf garnish and symbol of royalty) conjures contemporary and often sumptuous twists on Indian favourites. Its “canvas is the plate” message is demonstrated via impeccable Hyderabadi sunheri nalli lamb shank, complete with varq (Dh130), and Chilean sea bass. Decadent smoky chicken dish murgh sirka pyaz (Dh120) is bettered only by an addictive sukha mutton (Dh130). Achari haldi fish tikka (Dh120) pleases the eye as equally as it does the palate.

Roaring Rabbit is introduced as a British-influenced pub, but a quirky, expensively executed Alice In Wonderland theme lifts it beyond that brief. The friendly team supply inventive cocktails and gastropub favourites, including refreshing Cornish crab salad (Dh95), indulgent classic Scotch eggs (Dh75) and knock-out BBQ wings (Dh85).

Rooftop bar and lounge Raia’s “from Mumbai to Marrakesh” ambience combines more inspired decor with seating inside or out. A central bar offers an extensive drinks list while food straddles the Med to the Middle East, as showcased in its lively Panorama brunch.

Highs and lows

So many highs, ranging from that gaming room and the pool to the Hirsch Bedner Associates-curated interiors that lend this resort a sense of intimacy and sophisticated playfulness, despite its expanse. It would be good to see less reliance on ― albeit free to pool guests ― plastic bottled water.

The insider tip

For slow, golden sunsets, head for Taj Club Lounge (room grade allowing), your room balcony or, better still, Raia’s swing chairs, perhaps preceded by afternoon tea at the lobby level Emperor Lounge, to a soundtrack by a resident harpist.

The verdict

With numerous stay options on the Palm, it is reassuring to discover Taj Exotica achieves something different. Attention to detail is extensive and gives this spacious resort a warm personality that marries playful chic and high-end styling, yet is family friendly.

The bottom line

Room-only prices at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa start from Dh650 ($177), excluding taxes and fees. Check-in from 3pm; check-out at noon.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, East Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah; https://www.tajhotels.com/en-in/taj/taj-exotica-dubai/

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort during the global coronavirus pandemic. It reflects hotel standards during the time; services may change in the future