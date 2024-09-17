Dubai's Atlantis The Royal ranks in top 10 of world's 50 best hotels

Atlantis The Royal in Dubai has ranked ninth in a list of the World's 50 Best Hotels.

On Tuesday evening, leaders of the travel industry gathered in London to celebrate the second ranking of the world's best hotels from 50 Best.

Billed as the ultimate guide to the finest hotels and luxury hospitality experiences around the world, the ranking is designed to inspire tourists and celebrate the global hospitality sector.

Capella Bangkok in Thailand took first place on the list, but it was joined in the top 10 by Dubai's Atlantis The Royal, which has 795 rooms and suites, 17 restaurants, 17 boutiques and 90 swimming pools.

The Dubai hotel also won the Highest Climber Award 2024. It placed 44th in 2023.

Dubai's The Lana also appeared on the list at number 23, with Best 50 describing it as "peaceful, understated and with the feeling of a collection of private residences".

Four hotels from the Middle East were ranked in the top 50, including Morocco's La Mamounia and Royal Mansour.

Turkey's The Peninsula Istanbul won the American Express Travel One To Watch Award, while Royal Mansour took the No.3 Gin Art of Hospitality Award.

In 2023, the first ranking of the world's hotels named Passalacqua, a luxury boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, as the world's best. In 2024, the luxury escape has eased down to second place.

