Travel Unpacked: Etihad launches new flights to Europe and perilous hiking in Hawaii

Known as an idyllic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/03/maldives-lakshadweep-palawan-umluj/" target="_blank">holiday destination </a>for many, Hawaii has been making news this week for all the wrong reasons. One popular hiking route has been closed due to a contagious norovirus, while 14 arrests have made at another after it was accessed illegally. There are new airline routes this week, with Etihad Airways announcing new flights to Europe and K9 Jets adding more options for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/20/sky-nine-private-charter-jet-for-pets-dubai/" target="_blank">pet owners</a>. Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it. A popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hiking/" target="_blank">walking route</a> in Hawaii has been closed after dozens of hikers contracted a contagious norovirus. The Kalalau Trail in the<i><b> </b></i>Napali Coast State Wilderness Park will remain closed until at least September 19 following advice from the Department of Health. The 18km route runs along the rugged coastline from Ke'e Beach to Kalalau Beach in the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park. The number of hikers known to have contracted the virus over the last few weeks stands at 37, although it is estimated to be higher. Officials are collecting water, soil and environmental swabs to assess the continuing risk of transmission from contaminated surfaces or water. Symptoms of the virus include vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. “All comfort stations along the trail are being cleaned and disinfected,” said authorities. “Ha‘ena State Park and Ke'e Beach will remain open with enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the comfort station there.” The Kalalau Trail is not the only hiking trail making headlines in Hawaii this week. The state’s notorious Stairway to Heaven continues to attract illegal hikers, months after the city approved demolition plans for the controversial nature spot. Fourteen people have been arrested for illegally accessing the Haiku Stairs on the island of Oahu. Consisting of 4,000 metal steps that were built by the Navy during the Second World War, the structure in Kaneohe has been closed to the public since 1987 and the only way to access it is via a perilous hike. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-airways/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways</a> has announced that it is launching new direct flights to Warsaw and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/prague-the-city-of-a-hundred-spires-1.533046" target="_blank">Prague</a>. The move is part of the Abu Dhabi airline’s plans to add new markets across Europe. Starting on June 2,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/21/etihad-guest-frequent-flyer/" target="_blank"> Etihad</a> will fly four times per week to Warsaw and Prague via the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Flights will depart from Abu Dhabi for Prague just before 3am, arriving in the Czech capital at 7.15am. Long considered one of Europe’s liveliest cities, Prague boasts fairy-tale-like castles, bustling bridges and riverbanks and a fusion of period architecture. It is also popular for atmospheric Christmas markets. The new service to Poland will depart Abu Dhabi at 2.45am and land in Warsaw just before 7am. With its unique history and exciting cultural scene, Warsaw is a city filled with medieval churches and Soviet architecture, plus a Unesco-listed old town. It is a popular central European city break and is home to the EU's tallest building, the 310-metre-tall Varso Tower. “These routes not only enrich our network, but also offer a great opportunity to strengthen ties with these countries and attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi,” said Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves. The airline, meanwhile, has also announced a new spa service at its Abu Dhabi hub. Etihad Spa by Be Relax at Zayed International Airport is open 24 hours a day and offers complimentary spa services for travellers flying with Etihad in The Residence or first class. Located opposite Etihad's business class lounge, the spa is designed to boost in-transit relaxation and offers a host of services including massages, facials, experience showers and sophrology relaxation sessions. Private jet firm K9 Jets has launched new routes from Dubai to Geneva and Milan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/20/sky-nine-private-charter-jet-for-pets-dubai/" target="_blank">for pets and their owners</a>. The aviation company's first service to central Europe from Dubai follows the successful launch of its Dubai-UK service in 2023. Tickets for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/switzerland/" target="_blank">Switzerland</a> are on sale now, with the inaugural flight departing Dubai on March 29, followed by Dubai to Milan on May 30. Flights will depart from the Jetex private terminal at Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport and passengers need to arrive just 60 minutes before boarding. The pay-per-seat pet charter service allows owners and pets to travel side-by-side in the cabin. Fares start from $9,925 and the price includes a seat for one passenger and up to two pets weighing less than 22kg each, or one large pet weighing more than 23kg. “We’ve experienced great success from our UAE market since launching our first route in September 2023,” said K9 Jets founder Adam Golder. “Now we’re expanding our network by offering direct options to the heart of central Europe, opening up more exciting destinations to families with four-legged friends,” said Golder, who hopes to add more European destinations “in the near future”. The company currently flies to more than 10 destinations in the Middle East, UK, US and now Europe, and has flown about 2,000 dogs and cats. Visiting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/new-zealand/" target="_blank">New Zealand</a> is about to get a lot more expensive as the destination is set to triple its tourism tax before the end of the year. Travellers heading to the country famed for its breathtaking scenery will need to pay a fee of NZ$100 ($61) per person from October 1. Authorities have said that more funding is needed to protect the country's scenic landscapes. The new fee is a steep rise on the NZ$35 fee that is currently in place. The tax will be introduced at the same time that the cost of a New Zealand visit visa increases by 60 per cent, from NZ$190 to NZ$300. Authorities have introduced the new rules despite visitor numbers failing to reach the level it was after the pandemic. Tourist taxes are also being introduced in Scotland. Edinburgh looks set to become the first city in the country to introduce the fee. The picturesque capital will require visitors to pay a daily five per cent surcharge on hotel stays from July 2026. Capped at seven nights, the charge will also apply to guesthouses, Airbnb properties and bed and breakfasts. Council authorities in Aberdeen and the Highlands are considering introducing similar taxes.