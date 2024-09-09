A scenic hiking trail in Hawaii has been closed after several hikers contracted norovirus. Photo: State of Hawaii
Travel Unpacked: Etihad launches new flights to Europe and perilous hiking in Hawaii

The National rounds up the most interesting tourism news you might have missed

Hayley Skirka
September 09, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

